India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA Stadium) in Dharamsala. With this win, India seal the three-match series 2-0 with a game to go. Shreyas Iyer scored unbeaten 74 while Ravindra Jadeja played a cameo of 45 runs off just 18 balls to help India chase down 184.

India take an unassailable 2-0 series lead 👊 They win the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala with seven wickets in hand 🙌 #INDvSL | 📝 https://t.co/rpWS0qitjC pic.twitter.com/wGLfTLhTZe — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2022

