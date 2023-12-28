IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI Free Live Streaming Online: After the one-off Test match in Mumbai , India and Australia take on each other in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. India registered their first-ever win over Australia in Women's Tests and the hosts will now be eyeing to carry their winning momentum into the 50-over cricket. However, going by the record India Women have generally struggled against Australia in ODIs with a poor head-to-head record. Meanwhile, for India-Women vs Australia-Women 1st ODI free live streaming online and telecast details scroll down. Indian Women’s Cricket Team Players Have Fun During Headshots Session Ahead of ODI Series Against Australia (Watch Video).

In 50 ODIs between these two sides, Australia Women dominates heavily having won 40 of the matches. India for sure will be looking to add to their tally of mere ten wins. India have included Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque in their squads and it will be interesting to see if both of them make their ODI debut in this fixture.

When is IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women will go up against Australia Women in the first match of the three-game ODI series on Saturday, December 28. The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2023-24 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Ishan Kishan, Smriti Mandhana Feature in Quiz Show Kaun Banega Crorepati With Host Amitabh Bachchan, Pictures Go Viral!.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2023 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women ODI series as well. The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 and HD TV channel. For live streaming details of IND-W vs AUS-W, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND W vs AUS W 1st ODI 2023 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI online.

