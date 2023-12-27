India Women are all set to start their ODI series campaign against Australia under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur. They have recently secured a big victory against the same opposition in the one-off Test match and now will have another tough challenge at hand. Ahead of that the Indian team cricketers including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues was spotted having fun time in the team headshot session ahead of the series. Ishan Kishan, Smriti Mandhana Feature in Quiz Show Kaun Banega Crorepati With Host Amitabh Bachchan, Pictures Go Viral!

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Players Have Fun During Headshots Session

Lights ⚡️ Camera 📸 Headshots 👌 Some fun BTS from #TeamIndia's Headshots Day ahead of the #INDvAUS ODI series 👏 👏@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/6wZ8ODjkzD — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 27, 2023

