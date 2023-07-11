The Bangladesh women’s cricket team will be looking to stay alive in the three-game T20 series when they take on their Indian counterpart in the second match here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The first game was a one-sided contest, with the visitors winning the game with relative ease. India’s premier batters Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana starred for the Indian team as they chased down Bangladesh’s target of 115. The home team will have to improve in all departments if they are to challenge India. They must believe in their abilities which is never easy when facing a quality team like India. Bangladesh versus India will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 pm IST. IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur, Spinners Star As India Women Clinch Clinical 7-Wicket Victory.

Shorna Akter was the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in the last game, but she lacked the acceleration needed in the late stage of the innings. Sobhana Mostary was another player who looked good out in the middle, but once again, none of the Bangladesh batters were able to find the boundaries that could have helped them reach a good total. Their bowling unit was decent but can certainly do much more.

Shafali Varma will be looking to get some runs under their belt after being dismissed for a duck in the first match. Minnu Mani was a tad expensive during her spell and she is another player looking to make amends. This series is an ideal opportunity for the team to check the different combinations before the Asia Cup begins. Amol Muzumdar Set to Become Indian Women's Cricket Team Head Coach: Report.

When Is IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team would take on their Bangladesh counterparts in the 2nd T20I of the series on July 11. The match starts at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I 2023?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for the series and hence, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of the matches. The India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I would be unavailable on TV sets. But fans would have the option of watching live streaming of this match. For that, see below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I?

Fans can watch live streaming of the IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I on YouTube. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s official YouTube channel would stream the match live for the audience to watch, free of cost. India should have little trouble sealing the series with a win today. Expect the game to follow a similar pattern as the first one, with India dominating with the bowl and then their batsmen scoring with little pressure from the opposition.

