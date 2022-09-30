Indian Women's Cricket Team will kick off their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a clash against Sri Lanka Women on October 1 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Sylhet Stadium in Bangladesh. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have not had too much success of late in the shortest format of cricket but they will head into this contest off the back of a glorified series victory at England. The women in Blue have won the continental tournament six times while falling to defeat in the last edition in 2018 against Bangladesh. However, they will be clear favourites in this Asia Cup as they look to assert their continental dominance. Team India Women's Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get Indian Women's Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament

For India, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are in fine form as they have played big knocks against England in ODIs, recently. But the women in blue will be worried over the poor forms of Shafali Verma and Dayalan Hemalatha who have failed to make their bats do the talking. Meanwhile, the return of Jemimah Rodriguez would certainly bolster the squad. The bowling attack of team India is clinical with the likes of Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma. For Sri Lanka, they would rely on their skipper Chamari Athapaththu to deliver against the Indians. The big blow for the Lankans will be the absence of Vishmi Gunaratne who is out due to a back fracture.

IND-W vs SL-W T20Is Head-to-Head India and Sri Lanka have faced each other in a total of 19 matches in T20Is so far. The women in Blue have dominated the head-to-head record with 14 wins while Sri Lanka have only five. IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 Key Players

There would be focus on a lot of players from both camps in this match. For India, Harmanpreet Kaur and Renuka Singh's performance will be very crucial in this game. Sri Lanka on the other hand, will bank on their captain Chamari Athapaththu and Inoka Ranaweera to come good against India.

IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 Mini Battles

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match will have many player battles. The contest between Smriti Mandhana and Inoka Ranaweera will be crucial in the context of this match. Also, how Chamari Athapaththu plays Renuka Singh will have a say in the outcome of this match.

IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 Venue

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2022 match is set to be played at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh.

IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 Match Timing

The Women's Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Sri Lanka has a scheduled start time of 1:00 PM IST on October 1, 2022 with the toss taking place at 12:30 PM IST.

IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the TV telecast rights of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 in India. The live online streaming of India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND-W Likely Playing 11: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

SL-W Likely Playing 11: Chamari Atapattu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Madhavi, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Malsha Shehani, Rashmi Silva,

