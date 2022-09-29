Women's Asia Cup 2022 is all set to take its course from 1st October till 15 October in Bangladesh. India Women (IN-W) will start its continental championship campaign on the opening day of the tournament against Sri Lanka. India Women is the most successful team in Asia Cup with 6 out of 7 wins so far. Women in blue lost the previous edition of the Women's Asia Cup to current hosts Bangladesh in a last-ball thriller. After whitewashing England in three-match ODI series recently, India Women will be all pumped up to bring off the best on the field once again in the upcoming event. ICC Women's ODI Rankings 2022: Jhulan Goswami Finishes as 5th-ranked Bowler

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member team India (Senior Women) squad for the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on 21 September. The squad is quite the same that we saw playing against England lately. Harmanpreet Kaur will carry on with the captaincy services while opener Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. Jemimah Rodrigues, the middle order specialist who missed out on England's tour due to a wrist injury, was confirmed fit by selectors and included in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Richa Ghosh has been retained by the selectors as the main Wicket-keeper for the side and Taniya Bhatia will be in the reserves for keeping. Apart from Taniya Bhatia, medium pacer all-rounder Simran Bahadur is also on standby.

India Women will play its second stage match against Malaysia on 3 October followed by the third game the very next day on 4 October against UAE. India will lock the horns with their arch-rivals Pakistan on 7 October in the league stage match.

India Match List at Women's Asia Cup 2022

Date and Time (IST) Match Venue October 01, 01:00 pm India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Sylhet October 03, 1:00 pm India Women vs Malayasia Women Sylhet October 04, 1:00 pm India Women vs UAE Women Sylhet October 07, 1:00 pm India Women vs Pakistan Women Sylhet October 08, 1:00 pm India Women vs Bangladesh Women Sylhet October 10, 1:00 pm India Women vs Thailand Women Sylhet

Veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami who retired from all formats of cricket after the England tour recently has left a big void in the bowling unit for the team and in her absence, Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh will shoulder the responsibility of the pace attack. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav have been included in the squad to handle the spin bowling along with all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana who will look after the off-spin attack.

India's Squad for Women's Asia Cup 2022:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, S Meghana, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Kiran Navgire.

Reserves: Taniya Bhatia (wk), Simran Dil Bahadur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2022 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).