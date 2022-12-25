India registered a dramatic three-wicket win against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Courtesy of the victory, India have managed to win the IND vs BAN Test series by a margin of 2-0. The result had a huge impact on the World Test Championship 2023 table. Coming to the Bangladesh tour, India had a win percentage of 52.08%. However, after the series win, India have managed to improve it to 58.08%. Now following South Africa's loss (54.55%) against Australia, India have successfully reached the second position on the table. At this moment, only Australia (76.92%) have a better record than India. ICC World Test Championship 2021–23: India Strengthen WTC Final Chances With Series Sweep Over Bangladesh.

With this result, India have a very good chance of qualifying for the World Test Championship Finals. Now Rahul Dravid's side will face Australia in a four-match Test series which will determine India's final position. Meanwhile, South Africa who are also in contention will face West Indies at home. Apart from these three teams, Sri Lanka have a small chance of making it to the finals. The island nation will face New Zealand in a two-match series. So before that, let's take a look at how India can qualify for the World Test Championship Final.

How Can Indian Cricket Team Qualify for World Test Championship Final 2023?

If Australia win the remaining two tests against South Africa, India will be able to qualify by just winning the Border Gavaskar Test series.

If South Africa get at least one win in Australia and then cleansweep West Indies, India will have to win the series by a margin of 2-0/ 3-0/ 3-1/4-0.

During the last World Test Championship cycle, India reached the finals but unfortunately suffered a loss against New Zealand. The Indian team will have a great opportunity to reach the finals. However, they will face a stern test against Pat Cummins' Australian team. Interestingly, India have won the last three Test series against Australia. They will have to replicate the same result to qualify for WTC 2023 Final.

