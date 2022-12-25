Dubai, December 25: Dominant India consolidate their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings with a sensational three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Dhaka Test.

India soared to the No.3 spot on the World Test Championship standings following their victory in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram, and further up to No.2 after South Africa lost to Australia in Brisbane last week, says the ICC in a statement. IND vs BAN 2022, 2nd Test Day 4 Match Result: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer Stitch Unbeaten 71-Run Stand, Steer India to Series Win Over Bangladesh.

A victory in Dhaka has resulted in India strengthening their second position, with their win-percentage improving from 55.77 to 58.93. Australia are at the top of the table while South Africa (54.55 per cent) and Sri Lanka (53.33 per cent) are right behind India at No.3 and 4 respectively. IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4: Twitterati React After Rishabh Pant’s Cheap Dismissal.

India's next World Test Championship assignment is against Australia, a four-match series at home in February-March.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2022 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).