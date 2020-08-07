The franchises have begun their testing and quarantine procedures ahead of IPL 2020 which is all set to begin on September 19, 2020. The tournament will be held in UAE and ahead of the much-awaited league, the franchises have asked the players to assemble to their respective bases. Mumbai Indians has planned to put up the entire team into a hotel room, whereas Chennai Super Kings has asked the players to report to Chennai once the final SOPs are in. The players will have to be quarantined for seven days and will undergo four tests to confirm any chances of getting in contact with COVID-19. IPL 2020 Title Sponsorship: Eyes on Amazon & Unacademy, Jio the Dark Horse.

An internal meeting was taken by the franchises to discuss the protocols of the COVID-19. Another franchise has asked the players to be quarantined at home before the test phase begins. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab is planning to assemble their Indian squad first. Whereas Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla owned franchise Kolkata Knight Riders wish to reach Abu Dhabi by August 21 or 22 and will set their camp there

According to the SOPs laid down by the BCCI, a week-long quarantine period is necessary for the players as they will undergo four separate tests for COVID-19. The franchises fear that players like David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali will miss out on a few matches due to the England Australia series. Thus they have asked the BCCI to reduce the quarantine period. The board is yet to take a decision on the same. The SOPs are expected to be released today after the IPL GC has been conducted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).