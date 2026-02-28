As the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) enters its final stages at the KSCA Hubballi Cricket Ground, fans and officials are closely monitoring the match clock and the scorebook. With J&K currently in a dominant position, the possibility of a draw has brought the tournament’s specific tie-breaker regulations into sharp focus. How to Watch Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Day 5 Live Streaming Online.
In first-class cricket, particularly the Ranji Trophy, a draw does not result in a shared trophy. Instead, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) employs a "first-innings lead" rule to ensure a winner is crowned after the five-day summit clash.
The Deciding Rule: First-Innings Lead
According to BCCI playing conditions, if a Ranji Trophy final ends in a draw, the team that secured the lead in the first innings is declared the champion. This rule is designed to reward the side that showed superior performance over the initial half of the match, preventing a stalemate from leaving the premier domestic title in limbo.
In the current final, Jammu & Kashmir have already secured this critical advantage. After posting a massive total of 584 in their first innings, J&K bowled Karnataka out for 293. This handed J&K a substantial 291-run lead.
Consequently, even if the match ends in a draw on Day 5, Jammu & Kashmir will be crowned Ranji Trophy champions for the first time in their history. J&K Captain Paras Dogra Headbutts Karnataka's KV Aneesh During KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final (Watch Video).
Scenarios for an Outright Result
While the first-innings lead provides a safety net for J&K, an outright victory remains the most definitive way to claim the title.
-
For Jammu & Kashmir: Having already secured the first-innings lead, J&K can win by either bowling Karnataka out in the second innings for fewer runs than the total target or simply by batting out the time to ensure the match ends in a draw.
-
For Karnataka: The path to the title is significantly steeper. To win from this position, Karnataka must achieve an outright victory. They would need to bowl J&K out quickly in their second innings and successfully chase down a target that already exceeds 550 runs.
Historical Context and Performance
Jammu & Kashmir’s surge to the final has been the story of the season. Their dominance in the final has been spearheaded by pacer Auqib Nabi, who claimed 5/54 in the first innings to dismantle the Karnataka batting order, which featured stalwarts like Mayank Agarwal.
Karnataka, eight-time champions, have found themselves uncharacteristically on the back foot. While Agarwal's resilient 160 provided some resistance, the lack of support from the rest of the order left them facing a massive deficit.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).