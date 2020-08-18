With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being around the corner, all the teams and players are gearing up for the gala tournament. However, their practice sessions are certainly restricted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, all cricket lovers is a bat and ball to play to the game and the fact has been proven by Navdeep Saini and some of his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates. In a video shared by RCB’s official Twitter account, Saini and his mates can be seen playing cricket in a corridor. Due to the coronavirus crisis, however, all the players have their face masks on. Yuzvendra Chahal Yearning to Step Outside His Room, RCB Share Hilarious Video.

“No ground. No problem. Practice sessions: Quarantine Edition. Preparations for the IPL have begun in full swing,” wrote RCB while sharing the video on the micro-blogging website. The comment section of the post got filled in a jiffy as fans expressed their desire to see Saini delivering thunderbolts with the ball again. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video shared by RCB. RCB Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Led by Virat Kohli.

Watch Video:

The forthcoming edition of the gala tournament will get underway on September 19. Due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, however, the tournament will take place in UAE. Saini, who has emerged as a regular member of the Indian cricket team in white-ball cricket, will have the onus to come good with the ball in order to guide RCB to their maiden IPL title. He will be accompanied by the veterans like Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn who have a ton of experience behind them. In the batting department, RCB will have the services of mavericks like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron who are the proven stars of the shortest formats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).