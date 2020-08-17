With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League being around the corner, players of all the teams are raring to take the field again and Yuzvendra Chahal is definitely one of them. Time and Time again during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner has expressed his desire to resume his normal routine and it seems like nothing has changed. In a hilarious video shared by RCB’s official Instagram page, Chahal, being at his hysterical best, can be seen yearning to step out of his house. However, the 30-year-old also mentioned that he needs to wait just four more days as he and other RCB members are set to fly UAE in the last week of August. Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Spotted Together for the First Time After Their Engagement.

“‘Quarantine Yuzi’ has his countdown priorities sorted. Never a dull moment when @yuzi_chahal23 is around,” wrote RCB while sharing the funny video on Instagram. Despite no cricket action in the past few months, Chahal has regularly been in headlines due to his off-field antics. Be it making videos on Tiktok or trolling his fellow cricketers, the veteran cricketer has entertained his fans in several ways. Meanwhile, let’s look at his latest antics. RCB Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Led by Virat Kohli.

View Post:

Recently, the RCB bowler tied knots with YouTuber Dhanshree Verma and looks in a great frame of mind. In fact, the pitches in UAE are known to favour the spinner. Hence one can expect Chahal to perform well in UAE in order to guide RCB to their maiden IPL title. Notably, many experts like Aakash Chopra and Brad Hogg have also backed the Virat Kohli-led team to get the glory this time and it will be interesting to see if the Bangalore-based side will finally end their drought or will fall short once again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).