Indian Premier League 2020, which at one point in time looked in danger of not taking place at all, is now enthralling cricket fans all over the world with scintillating action. The cash-rich league was originally planned to be held in March 2020 but due to COVID-19 complications, it was postponed. However, BBCI found a way to host the league in UAE. So as India’s premier T20 competition reaches its business end, we take a look at play-off qualification chances of the entire eight teams. IPL 2020 Mid-Season Prediction.

In a year filled with uncertainty and unpredictability, IPL 2020 has followed suit as it has been one of the most entertaining and an open season in a long time. Due to the lack of match practice and fitness, teams have struggled to see off games which has resulted in edge of the seat action for fans to enjoy and for the franchises to dread. Just five games are left in the league campaign but no team has yet sealed a play-off berth and all eight sides remain in contention for a final four spot. So here is where the team’s stand in the playoff race. Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Match Greatest T20 Game Ever!

Delhi Capitals (DC)

The Shreyas Iyer-led side is sitting comfortably at the top of the table and are just a couple of wins away from securing a final four spot. Ricky Ponting as a coach has given a new dimension to the DC side who still have games left against MI, KKR and RCB, will fancy their chances to get to make it to the play-offs for a second consecutive time.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

The record champions have been very much consistent this season, losing just three games. The Rohit Sharma-led side also needs a couple of wins from the remaining games to book a place in the play-offs. Two of their three losses have come in super overs, which shows their consistency and with games against bottom sides CSK and RR to come, they look comfortable to book a final-four berth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Virat Kohli’s team are looking to break their trophy duck this season and it looks like the best year to do it. They are in a similar situation as MI as two more wins might see them qualify for the play-offs. But they still have to play the likes of KKR, DC and MI and it could be a tricky situation.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The Eoin Morgan-led side occupy the final play-off spot but still have work to do remain in that position. KKR currently hold a four-point lead over the fifth-placed team and need to win at least three out of their remaining five games if they don’t want the chasing pack to catch up. KKR are yet to play CSK, RR and KXIP.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

The 2016 IPL champions lead the chasing pack and have no room for error if they are to make it into the final four. SRH are still to play two teams below them which will give them confidence and then take on the top three, from which two wins can move them into one of the play-off spots. But with several injury concerns, it will be a tough task for David Warner’s team.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Sitting at the bottom at one point, KXIP are now sixth and on a two-game winning run. They have to win at least four of their remaining five games to book a play-off berth but still have to play SRH, KKR and DC, who are above them.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The three-time champions are not accustomed of being in this position but they are here now and need to show the resolve they are known for. CSK were in a similar position in 2010 and won their maiden title that year, which will give them the confidence, going into the final few games of the season. The MS Dhoni-led side have no room for complacency and need to win at least four of their five games to qualify for the play-offs. Matches against KKR, RCB and MI are yet to come for them.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

The inaugural champions might be at the bottom of the team standings but are not out of the playoff race yet. Huge losses has seen their net run rate take a huge hit and they need to win all of their remaining games to have any chances of taking one of the final four spots in the standings.

Points Table

Teams P W L Pts Nrr Delhi Capitals 9 7 2 14 +0.921 Mumbai Indians 9 6 3 12 +1.201 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 6 3 12 -0.096 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 5 4 10 -0.607 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 6 0.008 Kings XI Punjab 9 3 6 6 -0.262 Chennai Super Kings 9 3 6 6 -0.368 Rajasthan Royals 9 3 6 6 -0.778

Pitches in UAE were supportive of the batsmen in the early round of fixtures in IPL 2020 but due to a number of matches, the pitches are starting to wear down and give a slight advantage to the bowlers. This has made for more competitive games as the tournament has progressed and with few matches left in the league stage, it will be interesting to see who makes it over the line.

