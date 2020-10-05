Indian Premier League 2020, which is currently being played in UAE, has been one of the most exhilarating seasons of the cash-rich league. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore sit comfortably in the top three positions of IPL 2020 leaderboard with KKR in fourth. Rest of the teams are level on points and have no room for error if they are to make it into the play-offs. Check out the IPL 2020 points table below. MI vs KXIP Stat Highlights IPL 2020: KL Rahul Crosses 500 Runs in Season as Kings XI Punjab Beat Mumbai Indians in Historic Dual Super Over!

Indian Premier League 13 began with the blockbuster opening clash between titans Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions on IPL. They beat CSK by one run in last year’s final and will hope to defend their crown. Should MI retain the IPL trophy, they can become the second team in IPL history after Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend the IPL title. IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder Bowler With Most Wickets: Winners’ Table and Updated List of Leading Wicket-Takers in Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 in UAE.

Mumbai Indians are also the most successful team in Indian Premier League history with four titles to their name while Chennai Super Kings have won three titles. Only Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 & 2014), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016) and Rajasthan Royals (2008) are the other teams to have won the title. Deccan Chargers, now defunct, won the title in 2009. IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder Batsman With Most Runs: Winners’ Table and Updated List of Leading Run-Scorers in Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 in UAE.

Updated IPL 2020 Points Table With Net Run Rate

Teams P W L Pts Nrr Delhi Capitals 9 7 2 14 +0.921 Mumbai Indians 9 6 3 12 +1.201 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 6 3 12 -0.096 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 5 4 10 -0.607 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 6 0.008 Kings XI Punjab 9 3 6 6 -0.262 Chennai Super Kings 9 3 6 6 -0.368 Rajasthan Royals 9 3 6 6 -0.778

Like the previous editions, each team will be awarded two points for a win and a tie will be eventually decided by super overs. In case of a no result, both teams will share a point each. While the top four ranked teams progress to the playoffs at the end of the group stage, positions and ranks will be decided by run-rates if teams are tied on points. The team with a better run-rate will qualify for the playoffs in case teams are tied on points.IPL 2020 began on September 19 and will be played till November 10 when the final is to be held. The group stage of IPL 2020 will run until November 3 with Mumbai Indians playing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final group stage game of IPL 2020. Each team will play 14 games each in the group stage of the tournament with top four ranked teams at the end of the league stage qualifying for the knockout or playoff stage. Matches in the entire tournament will be played at three stadiums with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah the three venues which will host the matches. Each team will play at least two games in each of the venues.

