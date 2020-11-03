We are done and dusted with the league-stage games of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, and now, it’s the time for playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad becomes the last team to qualify for the next stage after defeating Mumbai Indians in the final round-robin game of the tournament. With this, they join, MI, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the elite list. Although these four teams have sealed a playoff berth, all sides will not enjoy equal luxury. As per the tournament format, the top two sides in the points table will get not one but two chances of making to the finals while the third and fourth-placed teams have to register three straight wins. Ahead of IPL 2020 playoffs, take a look at who plays who in IPL 2020 playoffs as well as the match schedule, timings, venues and teams in contention.Virat Kohli Posts After RCB Secure IPL 2020 Playoffs Berth, Eyes Success in Knockouts (See Tweet).

SRH and MI clash in the last group stage match of IPL 2020 on November 3 (Tuesday). The latter have already qualified for the playoffs and are certain to finish on top irrespective of the result while Hyderabad must win to finish within the top four. Their victory will also knock out the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who currently occupy the fourth place in IPL 2020 team standings. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at which team will face who in the playoffs and also the match timings, scheduled and venues of the playoffs. IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder List Updated

IPL 2020 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Qualifier 1, Dubai International Stadium

Irrespective of whether the result goes their way or not against Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians are set to finish atop of the IPL 2020 points table and will take on Delhi Capitals, who ended their league stage at second place on 16 points after beating RCB in their last match. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be the first qualifier of IPL 2020 and it will be played on November 05 (Thursday) at Dubai. The winner of this clash will automatically advance to the final while the loser will have another shot to reach the summit match. IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder List Updated.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , Eliminator, Abu Dhabi

Virat Kohli-led RCB have also progressed to the IPL 2020 playoffs and will play either SRH in the eliminator, which takes place between the third and fourth-placed teams. It will be played on November 6 (Friday) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. RCB finishes fourth in the table as Sunrisers defeated Mumbai Indians and with this, Kolkata Knight Riders gets eliminated from the competition.

Hyderabad and Bangalore indeed have a job in hand as they'll have to win three straight games to lift the trophy. The loser of the eliminator will end their campaign while the winner will meet the loser of first qualifier in the second qualifier.

Qualifier 2, Eliminator Winner vs Qualifier 1 Loser, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi

The qualifier 2 in IPL 2020 playoffs will be played between the loser of qualifier 1 and the winner of the eliminator. The match will take place on November 8 (Sunday) in Abu Dhabi. If Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in qualifier 1 then DC will face the winner of RCB vs KKR in qualifier 2. Similarly, if Delhi beat Mumbai in qualifier 1 then MI will play the winner of the eliminator for a place in the final. The qualifier 2 is a virtual semi-final with the winner advancing to the final.

IPL 2020 Final, Qualifier 1 Winner vs Qualifier 2 Winner, Dubai

The winner of qualifier 1 and qualifier 2 will face-off in the final of IPL 2020. One of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are assured a place in the final if they win the qualifier 1 match while the loser will have to then play in qualifier 2 against the winner of the eliminator to reach the final. The final of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on November 10 (Tuesday).

All matches in the IPL playoffs will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 06:00 pm as per local time. While three teams have already secured their places in the IPL playoffs, two teams are still fighting for the final one spot.

