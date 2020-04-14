IPL 2020 Postponed for the Time Being As COVID-19 Lockdown in India Gets Extended Till May 3: BCCI Sources

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed for the time being after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown till May 3. Some sources of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the start of the T20 extravaganza has been postponed for the time being amid the extension of shutdown. According to the initial schedule, the gala T20 tournament was set to get underway on March 29. However, the global health scare forced BCCI to postpone the event at least till April 15 and now the postponement has been further increased. IPL 2020 to Be Held Between July-September? BCCI Looking at a Possible Window: Report

Earlier, PM Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25. However, the increase in numbers of COVID-19 positive patients, the shutdown has been increased at least for the next 19 days. Even, before the announcement the chances of IPL 2020 getting started were very thin and with the addition in days of lockdown, the T20 extravaganza is on the verge of cancellation.

ANI's Tweet:

As the lockdown has been extended till May 3 by the government, we will postpone the Indian Premier League for the time being: BCCI Sources pic.twitter.com/VzRpTlVa9M — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

IPL is certainly one of the most popular T20 leagues across the globe and many cricketers from all around the world are dreaming to participate in the tournament. In fact, a lot of players have gone from rags to riches courtesy IPL and the exposure it gives to young cricketers is magnificent too. However, if the tournament gets cancelled, many cricketers will be hurt financially.

The fate of IPL has been a top topic of debate among the cricket fans for quite a while and it seems like the lovers of the game will not be able to witness the action in the cash-rich league.