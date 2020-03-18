IPL 2020 to Be Held Between July-September? BCCI Looking at a Possible Window: Report

File picture of IPL trophy (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Indian Premier League 2020, which was postponed following the coronavirus outbreak, could be held between July and September this year. As per a Times of India report, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not looking to organise a truncated IPL 2020, which was earlier suggested. In fact, the board is looking for a full-fledged tournament. Taking the Future Tours Programme (FTP) inconsideration, BCCI is looking for the months of July and September. Here's How New IPL 2020 Schedule and Format Could Look Like Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

However, Asia Cup T20 2020 is scheduled in September. Besides it, most of the England players will be busy with their national assignments against Pakistan and Ireland. Other major Test nations does not have a tight schedule though.

As per the report, the IPL 2020 could be held just like the way 2009 edition in South Africa was held. That is the whole tournament will be conducted inside 37 days. “The 2009 IPL – in South Africa – was played inside 37 days. That’s five weeks and two days. If that kind of a window is made available, the IPL can be held partly in India and partly overseas, or the entire tournament can be shifted, depending on how the Covid-19 situation is globally,” a source was quoted as saying by the TOI. MS Dhoni Bids a Temporary Adieu to Chepauk Stadium After CSK Suspends Practice For IPL 2020 Due to Coronavirus (Watch Video).

BCCI’s has deferred the IPL 2020 till April 15, but looks like it will be further delayed. Interestingly, India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka between June-July, but the dates have not been finalised yet.