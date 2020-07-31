Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to take place in March-April but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Following the postponement of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to use the window for IPL 2020. Ideally, during the IPL season in March-April-May, most of the bilateral cricket series doesn’t take place. However, with IPL 2020 being held in a new window, there is some doubt over the availability of various overseas players. IPL 2020 Update: Franchises Could Travel With Trimmed Squads for Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

While South African players could be unable to travel out of their country due to coronavirus lockdown still in place, Australian and England players will be busy in bilateral limited-overs series and are likely to miss start of the IPL 2020 as they will be arriving in the UAE late. Similarly, West Indies players will be busy with Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) and are expected to arrive late in UAE. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed its players to take part in Lanka Premier League (LPL) and not to leave the country for any other league. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at players who could miss IPL 2020 or part of it due to various reason. Indian Premier League 13 Final Likely to Be Postponed From November 8 to 10 to Optimise Diwali Week.

List of Players Who Could Miss IPL 2020 or Part of it

Player Team Country Likely Reason Lasith Malinga MI Sri Lanka LPL Isuru Udana RCB Sri Lanka LPL David Warner SRH Australia Delayed Arrival Steve Smith RR Australia Delayed Arrival Pat Cummins KKR Australia Delayed Arrival Glenn Maxwell KXIP Australia Delayed Arrival Alex Carey DC Australia Delayed Arrival Kane Richardson RCB Australia Delayed Arrival Marcus Stoinis DC Australia Delayed Arrival Andrew Tye RR Australia Delayed Arrival Aaron Finch RCB Australia Delayed Arrival AB de Villiers RCB South Africa Travel Restrictions Quinton de Kock MI South Africa Travel Restrictions Dale Steyn RCB South Africa Travel Restrictions Chris Morris RCB South Africa Travel Restrictions Kagiso Rabada DC South Africa Travel Restrictions Lungi Ngidi CSK South Africa Travel Restrictions Faf du Plessis CSK South Africa Travel Restrictions David Miller RR South Africa Travel Restrictions Hardus Viljoen KXIP South Africa Travel Restrictions Andre Russell KKR West Indies CPL/Delayed Arrival Sunil Narine KKR West Indies CPL/Delayed Arrival Kieron Pollard MI West Indies CPL/Delayed Arrival Shimron Hetmyer DC West Indies CPL/Delayed Arrival Keemo Paul DC West Indies CPL/Delayed Arrival Dwayne Bravo CSK West Indies CPL/Delayed Arrival Sheldon Cottrell KXIP West Indies CPL/Delayed Arrival Nicholas Pooran KXIP West Indies CPL/Delayed Arrival Sherfane Rutherford MI West Indies CPL/Delayed Arrival Oshane Thomas RR West Indies CPL/Delayed Arrival Fabian Allen SRH West Indies CPL/Delayed Arrival Eoin Morgan KKR England Delayed Arrival Sam Curran CSK England Delayed Arrival Jason Roy DC England Delayed Arrival Chris Woakes DC England Delayed Arrival Tom Banton KKR England Delayed Arrival Jofra Archer RR England Delayed Arrival Ben Stokes RR England Delayed Arrival Jos Buttler RR England Delayed Arrival Moeen Ali RCB England Delayed Arrival Jonny Bairstow SRH England Delayed Arrival

IPL franchises are expected to reach the UAE by mid-August and will begin preparations for the upcoming season. Reportedly, the teams could travel to the UAE with a trimmed squad.

