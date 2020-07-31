Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to take place in March-April but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Following the postponement of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to use the window for IPL 2020. Ideally, during the IPL season in March-April-May, most of the bilateral cricket series doesn’t take place. However, with IPL 2020 being held in a new window, there is some doubt over the availability of various overseas players. IPL 2020 Update: Franchises Could Travel With Trimmed Squads for Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.
While South African players could be unable to travel out of their country due to coronavirus lockdown still in place, Australian and England players will be busy in bilateral limited-overs series and are likely to miss start of the IPL 2020 as they will be arriving in the UAE late. Similarly, West Indies players will be busy with Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) and are expected to arrive late in UAE. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed its players to take part in Lanka Premier League (LPL) and not to leave the country for any other league. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at players who could miss IPL 2020 or part of it due to various reason. Indian Premier League 13 Final Likely to Be Postponed From November 8 to 10 to Optimise Diwali Week.
List of Players Who Could Miss IPL 2020 or Part of it
|
Player
|
Team
|
Country
|
Likely Reason
|
Lasith Malinga
|
MI
|
Sri Lanka
|
LPL
|
Isuru Udana
|
RCB
|
Sri Lanka
|
LPL
|
David Warner
|
SRH
|
Australia
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Steve Smith
|
RR
|
Australia
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Pat Cummins
|
KKR
|
Australia
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
KXIP
|
Australia
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Alex Carey
|
DC
|
Australia
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Kane Richardson
|
RCB
|
Australia
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
DC
|
Australia
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Andrew Tye
|
RR
|
Australia
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Aaron Finch
|
RCB
|
Australia
|
Delayed Arrival
|
AB de Villiers
|
RCB
|
South Africa
|
Travel Restrictions
|
Quinton de Kock
|
MI
|
South Africa
|
Travel Restrictions
|
Dale Steyn
|
RCB
|
South Africa
|
Travel Restrictions
|
Chris Morris
|
RCB
|
South Africa
|
Travel Restrictions
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
DC
|
South Africa
|
Travel Restrictions
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
CSK
|
South Africa
|
Travel Restrictions
|
Faf du Plessis
|
CSK
|
South Africa
|
Travel Restrictions
|
David Miller
|
RR
|
South Africa
|
Travel Restrictions
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
KXIP
|
South Africa
|
Travel Restrictions
|
Andre Russell
|
KKR
|
West Indies
|
CPL/Delayed Arrival
|
Sunil Narine
|
KKR
|
West Indies
|
CPL/Delayed Arrival
|
Kieron Pollard
|
MI
|
West Indies
|
CPL/Delayed Arrival
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
DC
|
West Indies
|
CPL/Delayed Arrival
|
Keemo Paul
|
DC
|
West Indies
|
CPL/Delayed Arrival
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
CSK
|
West Indies
|
CPL/Delayed Arrival
|
Sheldon Cottrell
|
KXIP
|
West Indies
|
CPL/Delayed Arrival
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
KXIP
|
West Indies
|
CPL/Delayed Arrival
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
MI
|
West Indies
|
CPL/Delayed Arrival
|
Oshane Thomas
|
RR
|
West Indies
|
CPL/Delayed Arrival
|
Fabian Allen
|
SRH
|
West Indies
|
CPL/Delayed Arrival
|
Eoin Morgan
|
KKR
|
England
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Sam Curran
|
CSK
|
England
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Jason Roy
|
DC
|
England
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Chris Woakes
|
DC
|
England
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Tom Banton
|
KKR
|
England
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Jofra Archer
|
RR
|
England
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Ben Stokes
|
RR
|
England
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Jos Buttler
|
RR
|
England
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Moeen Ali
|
RCB
|
England
|
Delayed Arrival
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
SRH
|
England
|
Delayed Arrival
IPL franchises are expected to reach the UAE by mid-August and will begin preparations for the upcoming season. Reportedly, the teams could travel to the UAE with a trimmed squad.
