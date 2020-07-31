Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to take place in March-April but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Following the postponement of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to use the window for IPL 2020. Ideally, during the IPL season in March-April-May, most of the bilateral cricket series doesn’t take place. However, with IPL 2020 being held in a new window, there is some doubt over the availability of various overseas players. IPL 2020 Update: Franchises Could Travel With Trimmed Squads for Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

While South African players could be unable to travel out of their country due to coronavirus lockdown still in place, Australian and England players will be busy in bilateral limited-overs series and are likely to miss start of the IPL 2020 as they will be arriving in the UAE late. Similarly, West Indies players will be busy with Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) and are expected to arrive late in UAE. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed its players to take part in Lanka Premier League (LPL) and not to leave the country for any other league. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at players who could miss IPL 2020 or part of it due to various reason. Indian Premier League 13 Final Likely to Be Postponed From November 8 to 10 to Optimise Diwali Week.

List of Players Who Could Miss IPL 2020 or Part of it

Player

Team

Country

Likely Reason

Lasith Malinga

MI

Sri Lanka

LPL

Isuru Udana

RCB

Sri Lanka

LPL

David Warner

SRH

Australia

Delayed Arrival

Steve Smith

RR

Australia

Delayed Arrival

Pat Cummins

KKR

Australia

Delayed Arrival

Glenn Maxwell

KXIP

Australia

Delayed Arrival

Alex Carey

DC

Australia

Delayed Arrival

Kane Richardson

RCB

Australia

Delayed Arrival

Marcus Stoinis

DC

Australia

Delayed Arrival

Andrew Tye

RR

Australia

Delayed Arrival

Aaron Finch

RCB

Australia

Delayed Arrival

AB de Villiers

RCB

South Africa

Travel Restrictions

Quinton de Kock

MI

South Africa

Travel Restrictions

Dale Steyn

RCB

South Africa

Travel Restrictions

Chris Morris

RCB

South Africa

Travel Restrictions

Kagiso Rabada

DC

South Africa

Travel Restrictions

Lungi Ngidi

CSK

South Africa

Travel Restrictions

Faf du Plessis

CSK

South Africa

Travel Restrictions

David Miller

RR

South Africa

Travel Restrictions

Hardus Viljoen

KXIP

South Africa

Travel Restrictions

Andre Russell

KKR

West Indies

CPL/Delayed Arrival

Sunil Narine

KKR

West Indies

CPL/Delayed Arrival

Kieron Pollard

MI

West Indies

CPL/Delayed Arrival

Shimron Hetmyer

DC

West Indies

CPL/Delayed Arrival

Keemo Paul

DC

West Indies

CPL/Delayed Arrival

Dwayne Bravo

CSK

West Indies

CPL/Delayed Arrival

Sheldon Cottrell

KXIP

West Indies

CPL/Delayed Arrival

Nicholas Pooran

KXIP

West Indies

CPL/Delayed Arrival

Sherfane Rutherford

MI

West Indies

CPL/Delayed Arrival

Oshane Thomas

RR

West Indies

CPL/Delayed Arrival

Fabian Allen

SRH

West Indies

CPL/Delayed Arrival

Eoin Morgan

KKR

England

Delayed Arrival

Sam Curran

CSK

England

Delayed Arrival

Jason Roy

DC

England

Delayed Arrival

Chris Woakes

DC

England

Delayed Arrival

Tom Banton

KKR

England

Delayed Arrival

Jofra Archer

RR

England

Delayed Arrival

Ben Stokes

RR

England

Delayed Arrival

Jos Buttler

RR

England

Delayed Arrival

Moeen Ali

RCB

England

Delayed Arrival

Jonny Bairstow

SRH

England

Delayed Arrival

IPL franchises are expected to reach the UAE by mid-August and will begin preparations for the upcoming season. Reportedly, the teams could travel to the UAE with a trimmed squad.

