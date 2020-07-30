Indian Premier League governing council (GC) are looking to shift the finals of the latest edition of the cash-rich league in UAE from November 8, 2020, to November 10, 2020, so that the stakeholders– mainly broadcasters Star Sports – can make further use of the Diwali week. A final decision about the schedule for IPL 2020 will be taken when the council meets on Sunday (August 2, 2020) in three days time. IPL 2020 Update: Indian Premier League Governing Council Meeting on August 2 Likely to Finalise Schedule.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is reportedly scheduled to be played from September 19 to November 8. However, it is understood that the stakeholders are not content with the initial arrangement as they want to make optimum use of Diwali week. This year Diwali is on November 14, 2020, and broadcasters want the competition to end in that weekend as it will boost up the advertising revenues. IPL 2020 WAGs: Will Anushka Sharma, Sakshi Dhoni And Others Be Allowed to Attend Indian Premier League 13 Matches in UAE?

The IPL governing council will meet via teleconference the coming week and according to reports, the discussion of expanding the initial 51-day window of the tournament to 54 days will be put on the table. If the extension is approved, Team India will travel to Australia straight from UAE instead of returning home.

India are to start their tour of Australia on December 3 and the governing body wants to make sure that the team gets enough time to recover ahead of the series. The national team will have to spend 14 days in quarantine before the two sides take each other on in a four-match Test series.

A final decision on IPL 13 schedule is yet to be made but one thing is confirmed that the tournament will go ahead in UAE. This will be the second time that the cash-rich league will be played in the United Arab Emirates, as the 2014 edition’s first half was held in the country.

