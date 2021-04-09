The IPL 2021 is just a few hours away and social media is already going crazy with countless tweets about the cash-rich league. The IPL 2021 begins from today i.e. April 9 and ends on May 30, 2021. The finals will be played at the newly-constructed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. We did watch quite a few international matches between India and England at the same venue. The teams are all geared up for the upcoming season and the best part is that the IPL commentary will also be available in regional languages. This of course includes Bengali and we shall be bringing to you the live streaming online details on the same.VIVO IPL 2021 Live Telecast: Get Star Network Channel List and Numbers on DTH Along With Sports Pack Fees.

So the names like Ranadeb Bose, Joydeep Mukherjee, Boria Majumdar, Sanjeeb Mukherjea, Saradindu Mukherjee, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Gautam Bhattacharya and Debashish Datta will be in the commentary box bringing to you the proceedings of the game in Bengali. The other regional languages include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam. Marathi is the newly added language by broadcaster Star Sports. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details in Bengali.

How to Watch IPL 2021 Matches Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online?

Fans across India can live telecast all IPL 2021 matches on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 14 and will be live telecasting all the matches for IPL fans. You can watch IPL 2021 games in the Bengali language on Star Sports 1 Bengali. Those fans unable to catch the live action on television sets can also follow all matches live online. Disney+ Hotstar, Star Network’s online media platform, will be live streaming the matches online for its fans in India. The users can also set Bengali as their language and enjoy the match.

The matches will be played behind closed doors owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).