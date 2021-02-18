Indian Premier League teams will look to fine-tune their squads ahead of the new season during the IPL 2021 Player Auction. The bidding is scheduled to take place on February 18, 2021 (Thursday) in Chennai. A total of 292 players will go under the hammer and all teams will look to make important additions. Meanwhile, fans searching for IPL 2021 Player Auction live streaming can scroll down below for more details. IPL 2021 Auction, Purse of Each Team: Here’s How Much Money Franchises Can Spend on During Indian Premier League Bidding.

The IPL 2021 Player Auction will be held on a smaller scale than its previous editions, however, franchises will be looking to improve their squads to give them a chance of lifting the prestigious trophy. All A total of 61 slots are available during the auction as teams look to complete their 25-man squad for the new season. Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have the highest purse while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have the lowest. IPL 2021: Full List of Players Released and Retained Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 14 Auction.

IPL 2021 Player Auction Date and Time

The IPL 2021 player auction will take place on February 18, 2021 (Thursday) in Chennai. The IPL 2021 auction will begin at 03:00 pm as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). The pre-show will begin at 02:00 pm Indian Standard Time.

IPL 2021 Player Auction Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League. And, will provide the live telecast of the IPL 2021 auction as well. The IPL 2021 player auction will be live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. Star’s regional sports channels in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bangla will live telecast IPL 2021 auction.

IPL 2021 Player Auction Free Live Streaming Online

With Star Sports having the telecast rights of the IPL 2021 player auction, the online live streaming will be available on Hotstar mobile application and official website. To watch IPL 2021 auction live streaming online users will have to subscribe to Hotstar services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).