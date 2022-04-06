The Mumbai Indians (MI) are yet to get off the mark in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and a game against an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) further complicates matters. Mahela Jayawardene is a man under pressure with his team unable to perform at the highest level last season and a poor start to the new campaign. Although MI have always been slow starters but with competition so intense in the league, they cannot afford to drop points further. Opponents Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand have the chance to go top of the table with a win this evening. Their batting fumbled against Bangalore but a routine win versus Punjab has calmed them down again. KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Andre Russell, Ishan Kishan and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

The performance of Basil Thampi in the opening two games is an issue for Mumbai Indians, and they may opt for a change with Jaydev Unadkat coming into the starting eleven. The middle-order is another area of concern for the team, with the likes of Anmolpreet Singh and Tim David not performing to their true potential. If Kolkata gets Ishan Kisha early, Mumbai could find themselves in a spot of bother.

Umesh Yadav has been the shining star for Kolkata so far, and with Pat Cummins also in the fray, Kolkata have a potent pace attack. Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer have a lot riding on their shoulders, and the duo need to up their game. Andre Russell tormented Punjab with a 31 ball 70 in the last match, and he will be pumped up heading into the Mumbai clash. KKR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 14.

Kolkata Knight Riders look the stronger of the two teams, and Mumbai will have to play some special cricket to claim their first points here.

