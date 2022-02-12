The first day of the IPL 2022 Auction saw a total of 97 players go under the hammer. In an eventful day in Bengaluru, all 10 teams who are to compete in IPL 2022, all sides showed intent and strategy to prepare for the new season ahead. There were some surprising picks, some were expected as well as others found it difficult to get going after splurging too much cash at the very beginning. For the record, Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player on Day 1 of the bidding event when a determined Mumbai Indians broke the bank for him, splashing out Rs 15.25 crore to have him back for the next season. Deepak Chahar had a similar return to Chennai Super Kings, for a whopping amount of Rs 14 crores. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 1 Round-up: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan Among Big Buys

Shreyas Iyer meanwhile headlined the list of players earlier on who made a huge money move when he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for a sum of Rs 12.25 crore. The two-time IPL champions also brought back Nitish Rana for Rs 8.25 crore and Pat Cummins for Rs 7.25 crore. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore made some smart purchases in Josh Hazlewood (Rs 7.75 crore) and Faf du Plessis (Rs 7 crore) while bringing back Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga. RCB also ensured Dinesh Karthik made a return to the franchise after 2015. Punjab Kings did a good job as well by resigning Shahrukh Khan. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals signed David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Shardul Thakur among others and Sunrisers Hyderabad made an impact with the signings of Rahul Tripathi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Gujarat Titans seemed to be quieter of the two new franchises while Lucknow made huge signings in Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore, the most expensive uncapped player ever) and Quinton de Kock (Rs 6.75 crore), among other signings.

Out of a total of 97 players to have been auctioned on Day 1, here's a list of those who went unsold.

List of Unsold Players at IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Player Role Suresh Raina Batsman Adam Zampa Bowler Mujeeb Zadran Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Matthew Wade Wicket Keeper Sam Billings Wicket Keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-Rounder Steve Smith Batsman Amit Mishra Bowler Wriddhiman Saha Wicket Keeper Mohammad Nabi All-Rounder David Miller Batsman Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler C.Hari Nishaanth Batsman Rajat Patidar Batsman Anmolpreet Singh Batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen Wicket Keeper N. Jagadeesan Wicket Keeper Vishnu Solanki Wicket Keeper Vishnu Vinod Wicket Keeper M. Siddharth Bowler

List of Sold Players at IPL 2022 Mega Auction- Team Wise

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Basil Thampi, Dewald Brewis and Murugan Ashwin

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi and Sheldon Jackson

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Ashwin Hebbar, KS Bharat and Sarafaraz Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Trent Boult, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Paddikal, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna and Shimron Hetmyer

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dinesh Karthik

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Tripathi, Kartik Tyagi, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Ishan Porel and Jitesh Sharma

Gujarat Giants: Jason Roy, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami and Rahul Tewatia

Lucknow Super Giants: Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Ankit Rajpoot

The second day of the IPL 2022 Auction would begin at 12pm on February 13. Players like Eoin Morgan, Odean Smith, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram among others would be under the hammer.

