Delhi Capitals is enduring a nightmare of a season so far in the Indian Premier League with five defeats in five matches played. It has not just been the losses but the manner of it that has disappointed the fans and owners alike. The team needs to come up with some solution to their woes when they host the Kolkata Knight Riders this evening. The squad needs to believe they are still in the reckoning for the qualification for the knock-outs but they will need more good days and bad for the remainder of the campaign. Opponents Kolkata lost to Mumbai in their previous match and it was their second loss on the bounce. They have struggled with consistency so far despite possessing some big names. Delhi Capitals versus Kolkata Knight Riders will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 28.

Delhi Capitals reported several players had their equipment missing on their arrival to the capital from Bangalore. The team though continued with the practice session and the authorities are investigating the case. Prithvi Shaw has been woeful so far with the bat and is in dire need of runs but it will be interesting to see if he gets picked. David Warner has got the runs but his strike rate has been a worry and the team's overall form has been abysmal to say the least.

KKR are banking on Venkatesh Iyer to star with the bat once again after a flawless century against Mumbai. The likes of Nitish Rana, Andre Rusell and Rinku Singh will have to chip in as well but the batting does not seem a concern for the side at the moment. Their bowling, particularly their pacers need to start picking more wickets to put the opposition under duress. DC vs KKR, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

