The match number 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on April 20, 2023, Thursday, at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi, will see Delhi Capitals (DC) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Coming to the match analysis for the match between Delhi and Kolkata, for Delhi, this is perhaps their worst IPL season ever. The David Warner-led unit is currently sitting in the last place after registering five consecutive losses on the trot after playing five games. The 2021 IPL finalist team is yet to open their account in the current IPL season. Their latest defeat came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With their recent defeat, Delhi’s director of cricket, Sourav Ganguly put faith in his team and said, “We can’t get worse than this.” The problem with DC this season is that they are unable to perform collectively. If they really want to secure their first win of the tournament, the batting and bowling department must produce goods. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are enduring a topsy-turvy season after having registered two wins and three losses out of the five games that they played. The two-time IPL winners are coming on the back of a two-game losing run. Their main concern is batting as they are still heavily reliant on Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, and, Rinku Singh. The form of big-hitter Andre Russell is also a cause of concern. When it comes to their bowling, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarty are still in the process of finding form, whereas, traded player, Shardul Thakur is currently struggling. Ziva Dhoni’s Old Video Cheering for Father MS Dhoni Goes Viral After RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Delhi Weather Report

Expected Weather at Arun Jaitley Stadium during DC vs KKR IPL 2023 clash. (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch David Warner and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between DC and KKR is good with the temperature expected to be around 23-25 degrees Celsius. It will remain humid for the entire day. IPL 2023: Shimron Hetmyer Should Come Higher in Rajasthan Royals’ Batting Order, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the match between DC and KKR is made exclusively for the batters as the ball will be coming nice onto the bat and they can start smashing the ball through the line at the very beginning of the innings. A high-scoring game is on the cards.

