In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 22, Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. The DC vs KKR IPL 2023 match starts at 07:30 PM. This is the third home game of the season for Delhi Capitals and sadly they have not won any of those fixtures. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks KKR to Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match 28.

Delhi Capitals remains the only team yet to register a win in the IPL 2023 thus far. The David Warner-led side have played five matches thus far and now will be hoping to turn the tide in their sixth match. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won two out of five matches thus far.

DC vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR) can be our pick as a wicket-keeper for DC vs KKR fantasy team.

DC vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In batting, David Warner (DC), Nitish Rana (KKR), Rinku Singh (KKR) and Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) can be picked as batsmen in your DC vs KKR Dream11 team.

DC vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the DC vs KKR we will go with four all-rounders. Sunil Narine (KKR), Axar Patel (DC), Andre Russell (KKR), Shardul Thakur (KKR) can be picked in your DC vs KKR fantasy team.

DC vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav (DC) and Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) can be the bowlers in your DC vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team. DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 28 in Delhi.

DC vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR), David Warner (DC), Nitish Rana (KKR), Rinku Singh (KKR), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Axar Patel (DC), Andre Russell (KKR), Shardul Thakur (KKR), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) and Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR).

Axar Patel (DC) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team DC vs KKR whereas Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2023 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).