In match number 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capital (DC) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on April 20, 2023, Thursday, in Delhi. For Delhi Capitals, nothing is going right at the moment as the David Warner-led unit is enduring a losing streak. The 2021 IPL finalists, Delhi Capitals, have played five games so far, and lost all of them. Their latest loss came during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Bowling first, Mitchell Marsh (2-fer) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-fer) contributed with the ball but still RCB managed to reach a competitive total of 174, thanks to a vital 50 from Virat Kohli. Chasing 175, Manish Pandey produced a fighting knock of 50 but lack of contribution from other batters saw DC managing only 151. Rohit Sharma Completes 6000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Match; Becomes 4th Batsman to Reach the Landmark.

Kolkata, on the other hand, are facing lots of highs and lows. After the loss in the first game, they went on to win their next two game but the third and fourth game saw them losing, thus, failing to carry on their winning run as they lost their last match against Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets. Batting first, Kolkata raced off to a challenging total of 185 on account of Venkatesh Iyer’s maiden IPL ton. Defending 186, Kolkata needed to pick a few early wickets which they were unsuccessful in doing. Only Suyash Sharma managed to come good with the ball as he scalped two crucial wickets. The match between Delhi and Kolkata might see Kolkata coming away with the win considering the form of Kolkata in the recent games. However, if Delhi want to record their first win they must perform collectively as a unit.

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Out of the 31 meetings between Kolkata and Delhi, Kolkata have won 16 times while Delhi have won 14 times and the remaining ended in a no-result.

DC vs KKR Match Number 28 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

David Warner (DC)

Mitchell Marsh (DC)

Anrich Nortje (DC)

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

Rinku Singh (KKR)

Sunil Narine (KKR)

DC vs KKR Match Number 28 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, in Delhi, on April 20 (Thursday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. 'Acrobatic' Aiden Markram Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

DC vs KKR Match Number 28 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the DC vs KKR Match Number 28 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the DC vs KKR Match Number 28 in India.

DC vs KKR Match Number 28 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

