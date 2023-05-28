It is down to two teams- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans battle it out for supremacy. Gujarat Titans are playing their second consecutive final in as many seasons and will be looking to retain their title. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are playing their 10th final and will be desperate to clinch title number five to draw equal with Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final free live streaming online and live telecast details. What Happens if CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Match Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Ahmedabad? Is There Any Reserve Day?

CSK made it to the final after defeating Hardik Pandya-led GT in the Qualifier 1. Gujarat Titans then defeated Mumbai Indians to book a place in the final. This will be the fourth meeting between CSK and GT. Gujarat Titans have emerged victorious on three occasions. However, in the last meeting the honours went CSK’s way.

When Is CSK vs GT TATA IPL 2023 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans meet in the final of PL 2023 on Sunday, May 28. The CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Prediction: Google Win Probability Predicts Evenly-Matched Contest Between Both Teams in IPL 2023 Final Match.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs GT TATA IPL 2023 Final?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. The CSK vs GT IPL final will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of CSK vs GT TATA IPL 2023 Final?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the final match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. This is going to be closely-fought contest with Gujarat Titans having a slight advantage of playing at home. They might just end up with their second title!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2023 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).