We are finally at the threshold of the ultimate face off for the title. After two months of breathtaking cricket and some solid rivalries, we have our two finalists of the IPL 2023. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Gujarat Titas made to their consecutive second final and will challenge to defend their title. Shubman Gill is currently in his dream form and scored 3 centuries in his last 4 games. He is batting with authority and with Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma shining with the ball, they are an absolute threat. Chennai on the other hand are calm and composed like their captain MS Dhoni. They have already been against GT in a knockout match and came out with flying colours although doing the same all over again in Ahmedabad will be a completely different challenge. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final? Staying the CSK vs GT win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Final. CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 16 Final Match in Ahmedabad.

So, what has Google predicted for the mouthwatering CSK vs GT IPL 2023 match. In an interesting prediction, as per Google Win Probability, none of the two sides are even slightly favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Chennai Super Kings 50% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction Gujarat Titans also has 50% chance of winning the game.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Google Win Probability (Photo Credits: Google.com)

Given a thought, the prediction should not be a surprise given how the two sides displayed themselves this season. GT had a stellar league campaign with 10 victories and despite a loss in the Qualifier 1, they came back strongly in the Qualifier 2 and manifested their consistency. Chennai Super Kings on the other hand has been in the final for long and they have been there and done that, despite playing at GT's home they know the method to pull a final towards them so it is hard to separate the two sides. CSK vs GT, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Final Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The two sides have played each other 4 times. GT have won 3 games while the single match CSK won was the last Qualifier 1 at Chennai. A tough and thrilling contest will await us from Ahmedabad.

