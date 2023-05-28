Rain has played spoilsport and dampened a bit of the excitement amongst the fans ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final. Fans thronged the Narendra Modi Stadium to watch some of their favourite stars in action but the heavens opened up before the toss, which has brought about a delay in proceedings. Fans might wonder what happens if the game is washed out at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 28. In this article, we shall take a look at that. Ahmedabad Weather Updates Live, CSK vs GT IPL Final 2023.

What Happens if IPL 2023 Final Doesn't Take Place on May 28?

The heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, which was also accompanied by hailstorms, might have led fans to think that the match on May 28 would get washed out. The rain has delayed proceedings in Ahmedabad. It has to be noted that for a full game, the contest will need to start at 9:35 pm. Furthermore, a five-over contest can be used to determine the winner of IPL 2023 and the cutoff time for that is 12:06 am. But what happens if the match gets washed out entirely on Sunday (May 28)?

What Happens if IPL 2023 Reserve Day is Washed Out?

Well, fans would be happy to know that there is a reserve day in place for the final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. So if the match gets washed out on Sunday, May 28, the contest would be played at the same venue on May 29. Hence even if rain manages to abandon the match, IPL 2023 would still have the chance to pick a winner between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. But what happens if the reserve day in IPL 2023 is also washed out? If the reserve day (May 29) sees the match being washed out as well, then the team which finished higher on the points table will be crowned champions. So Gujarat Titans in this case, would be winning the title if no play is possible even on the reserve day. There is a forecast of rain tomorrow as well.

It would be a bit unfortunate if the winner of IPL 2023 gets decided in this manner. Both Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings played the season opener and have had remarkable campaigns leading up to the final. Fans would want a full and fair contest which would determine the winner of what has been a memorable IPL.

