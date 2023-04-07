Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed bottom of the points table and hence their away tie against Lucknow Super Giants is of added significance. They failed with both bat and bowl in their opening game against Rajasthan Royals and ultimately lost the match by a huge 72 run margin. The is plenty of thinking for the team management to do if they are to reverse their fortunes. Opponents Lucknow on the other hand started with a win but lost a high scoring contest versus Chennai which could have gone either way. The team has looked solid on a whole and will be confident of taking on Hyderabad at home. Lucknow Super Giants versus Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2023: RCB Name Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar As Replacements Of Injured Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar.

Mohsin Khan remains the only player injured for Lucknow Super Giants and the home side should start with Ayush Badoni if batting first. Yash Thakur is likely to come in as an impact sub in the second innings. K L Rahul is due a big score and given his consistency in the league over the years, he can score big this evening. Kyle Myers is the power hitter in the top order and if he gets going, Lucknow should get a big score.

Heinrich Klaasen is likely to replace Glenn Phillips in the team given his recent exploits with the South African national team. Adil Rashid and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the main players in the bowling unit and they can contain the opposition attack as well as pick up key wickets. Aiden Markram is back as the skipper and his presence will aid the team.

When Is LSG vs SRH Match 10 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Super Giants host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 7. The LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 game will take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs SRH Match 10 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of LSG vs SRH Match 10 of TATA IPL 2023?

Lucknow at home should be too strong a side for Hyderabad to defeat and gain their first points on board.

