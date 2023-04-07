The injury setbacks for Royal Challengers Bangalore almost seem neverending this season as Rajat Patidar and Reece Topley gets ruled out for the entirety of the IPL 2023. Patidar had a heel injury which needed assesment before a further decision could have been taken and now it is confirmed that he won't be able to make it in time. Reece Topley injured himself while fielding during the opening match of RCB in Chinnaswamy against MI and his shoulder dislocated. The replacements of the said players has now been named with South African left arm pacer Wayne Parnell and 26-year-old Karnataka fast bowler Vyshak Vijay Kumar chosen as candidates to replace them.

RCB Name Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar As Replacements

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Royal Challengers Bangalore name Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for Reece Topley, Rajat Patidar. #TATAIPL More Details 🔽https://t.co/iBpG6qtySt — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2023

