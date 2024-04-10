League leaders Rajasthan Royals are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Indian Premier League. The side has managed 8 points so far from their four games and is next up to host the Gujarat Titans this evening. The early momentum gained by the team should help them in their bid to progress to the next round. Opponents Gujarat Titans on the other hand are struggling with back-to-back defeats. They have slumped to the seventh spot and must find a way to get back to their usual self. For a young captain in Shubman Gill, the task on hand is enormous and one he will be relishing. IPL 2024: RR vs GT Overall Head-To-Head; When And Where To Watch Free Online Streaming.

Sandeep Sharma is likely to be fit in time for this game after missing the last two matches for Rajasthan. The big news for the team in the build-up to the game is the form of Jos Butler, who scored a magnificent century against Bengaluru in the last match. Navdeep Saini has joined the squad after getting the clearance from the NCA thus increasing the fast-bowling selection pool.

Abhinav Manohar could be given a chance by the Gujarat Titans to replace the out-of-form Vijay Shankar in the team. David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha are not fit and will be out of this clash. Matthew Wade is an option to bat higher up the order in place of Kane Williamson and the management could give it a try. Shimron Hetmyer Practices Big Shots During the Training Session Ahead of RR vs GT IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

When Is RR vs GT Match 24 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday, April 10. The RR vs GT match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RR vs GT Match 24 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The RR vs GT live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This RR vs GT live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the RR vs GT online viewing option, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RR vs GT Match 24 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match. Rajasthan will be confident their brand of cricket is enough to secure a win against a side that is down on confidence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2024 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).