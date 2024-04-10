Jaipur, April 10: Table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play host to Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 24 of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday. The Royals are unbeaten in IPL 2024 so far, winning all four matches and sitting on top in the team standings with eight points. GT, meanwhile, have played five matches this season, winning two and losing three. They are seventh in the IPL standings with four points and an NRR of -0.797. RR beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their last match in Jaipur last week. IPL 2024: A Look at Highest Scores by Players in Their 100th Indian Premier League Appearance.

Meanwhile, GT lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 33 runs in their last outing at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. The two teams have played each other five times in the IPL. The Royals have come up victorious on one occasion, with GT winning four.

RR vs GT head-to-head:

Rajasthan Royals: 1 win

Gujarat Titans: 4 wins

RR vs GT Match time:

The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT) Purple Cap in IPL 2024: Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada Back in Top Five, Mustafizur Rahman Continues to Lead the Chart.

RR vs GT match venue:

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Live broadcast of

RR vs GT Match on Television in India:

The RR v GT match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

RR vs GT Live Stream in India:

The live streaming of RR v GT will be available on JioCinema. Orange Cap in IPL 2024: Heinrich Klaasen Back in Top Five, Virat Kohli Leads the List.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR(w), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2024 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).