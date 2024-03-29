The Royal Challengers Bengaluru returned to winning ways with a much-needed win over Punjab Kings at home. The team dominated most of that contest but still needed some late heroics from Dinesh Karthik to get them over the line. Next up for them is a feisty clash with Kolkata Knight Riders this evening, a team against whom they have had some headline-grabbing clashes. The home team have a quality squad, yet looked far from their best in the opening two games. Opponents Kolkata have played once and won that tie against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will be keen to become the first team to register an away win this season in the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Kolkata Knight Riders will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Virat Kohli scored a brilliant fifty for RCB against Punjab, which ultimately led to his side's victory. If the legendary cricketer can continue this good run, the opposition will have a hard time stopping him. Faf du Plessis, Cameron Green, and Glenn Maxwell have failed in the first two matches, and all eyes will be on the trio as they look to reverse this trend. Alzarri Joseph has been good with the bowl but needs to work on his economy rate.

Andre Russell and Phil Salt scored quick-fire fifties for Kolkata as they reached 208 against Hyderabad. But their bowling unit, particularly IPL’s most expensive buy – Mitchell Starc, proved to be expensive, and this almost cost them the tie. The likes of Harshit Rana and Andre Russell picked up a few wickets and were on a flat deck in Bengaluru. It will be interesting to see how they perform.

When Is RCB vs KKR Match 10 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024 on March 29. The RCB vs KKR match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs KKR Match 10 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The RCB vs KKR live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. The viewing option for RCB vs KKR in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. ‘Battle of Delhi Boys Soon’ Fans React as Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Captured in One Frame at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB vs KKR Match 10 of TATA IPL 2023?

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. Expect a high scoring encounter with Kolkata winning in the end.

