IPL 2024 Full Schedule: Biggest T20 league in the world- Indian Premier League (IPL)- is here. The IPL season 17 or IPL 2024 kicked-off after an opening ceremony at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22. Initially, the IPL 2024 schedule for the first 21 matches was released only. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awaited the Election Commission of India’s announcement for Lok Sabha election dates in the country. And as the election dates are out, BCCI has now released the IPL 2024 full schedule. Meanwhile, you can download the PDF file of IPL 2024 Full Schedule for free. Scroll down to get IPL 2024 full schedule with time table and venue details. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?
Like last two seasons, a total of ten teams will take part in the Indian Premier League 2024. The teams are divided into two groups of five each. Teams will play other sides from the same group once. And will face teams from the other group twice (home and away). Though there won’t be separate points tables for the groups and teams will be placed on a common standings. The top four teams on the IPL 2024 points table will qualify for the playoffs. IPL 2024 New Rules: From Two Bouncers Per Over to Smart Replay System, Updated Playing Conditions Come Into Effect in Indian Premier League Season 17
IPL 2024 Full Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|1
|March 22
|8:30 PM
|CSK vs RCB
|Chennai
|2
|March 23
|3:30 PM
|PBKS vs DC
|Mohali
|3
|March 23
|7:30 PM
|KKR vs SRH
|Kolkata
|4
|March 24
|3:30 PM
|RR vs LSG
|Jaipur
|5
|March 24
|7:30 PM
|GT vs MI
|Ahmedabad
|6
|March 25
|7:30 PM
|RCB vs PBKS
|Bengaluru
|7
|March 26
|7:30 PM
|CSK vs GT
|Chennai
|8
|March 27
|7:30 PM
|SRH vs MI
|Hyderabad
|9
|March 28
|7:30 PM
|RR vs DC
|Jaipur
|10
|March 29
|7:30 PM
|RCB vs KKR
|Bengaluru
|11
|March 30
|7:30 PM
|LSG vs PBKS
|Lucknow
|12
|March 31
|3:30 PM
|GT vs SRH
|Ahmedabad
|13
|March 31
|7:30 PM
|DC vs CSK
|Visakhapatnam
|14
|April 1
|7:30 PM
|MI vs RR
|Mumbai
|15
|April 2
|7:30 PM
|RCB vs LSG
|Bengaluru
|16
|April 3
|7:30 PM
|DC vs KKR
|Visakhapatnam
|17
|April 4
|7:30 PM
|GT vs PBKS
|Ahmedabad
|18
|April 5
|7:30 PM
|SRH vs CSK
|Hyderabad
|19
|April 6
|7:30 PM
|RR vs RCB
|Jaipur
|20
|April 7
|3:30 PM
|MI vs DC
|Mumbai
|21
|April 7
|7:30 PM
|LSG vs GT
|Lucknow
|22
|April 8
|7:30 PM
|CSK vs KKR
|Chennai
|23
|April 9
|7:30 PM
|PBKS vs SRH
|Mohali
|24
|April 10
|7:30 PM
|RR vs GT
|Jaipur
|25
|April 11
|7:30 PM
|MI vs RCB
|Mumbai
|26
|April 12
|7:30 PM
|LSG vs DC
|Lucknow
|27
|April 13
|7:30 PM
|PBKS vs RR
|Mohali
|28
|April 14
|3:30 PM
|KKR vs LSG
|Kolkata
|29
|April 14
|7:30 PM
|MI vs CSK
|Mumbai
|30
|April 15
|7:30 PM
|RCB vs SRH
|Bengaluru
|31
|April 16
|7:30 PM
|GT vs DC
|Ahmedabad
|32
|April 17
|7:30 PM
|KKR vs RR
|Kolkata
|33
|April 18
|7:30 PM
|PBKS vs MI
|Mohali
|34
|April 19
|7:30 PM
|LSG vs CSK
|Lucknow
|35
|April 20
|7:30 PM
|DC vs SRH
|Delhi
|36
|April 21
|3:30 PM
|KKR vs RCB
|Kolkata
|37
|April 21
|7:30 PM
|PBKS vs GT
|Mohali
|38
|April 22
|7:30 PM
|RR vs MI
|Jaipur
|39
|April 23
|7:30 PM
|CSK vs LSG
|Chennai
|40
|April 24
|7:30 PM
|DC vs GT
|Delhi
|41
|April 25
|7:30 PM
|SRH vs RCB
|Hyderabad
|42
|April 26
|7:30 PM
|KKR vs PBKS
|Kolkata
|43
|April 27
|3:30 PM
|DC vs MI
|Delhi
|44
|April 27
|7:30 PM
|LSG vs RR
|Lucknow
|45
|April 28
|3:30 PM
|GT vs RCB
|Ahmedabad
|46
|April 28
|7:30 PM
|CSK vs SRH
|Chennai
|47
|April 29
|7:30 PM
|KKR vs DC
|Kolkata
|48
|April 30
|7:30 PM
|LSG vs MI
|Lucknow
|49
|May 1
|7:30 PM
|CSK vs PBKS
|Chennai
|50
|May 2
|7:30 PM
|SRH vs RR
|Hyderabad
|51
|May 3
|7:30 PM
|MI vs KKR
|Mumbai
|52
|May 4
|7:30 PM
|RCB vs GT
|Bengaluru
|53
|May 5
|3:30 PM
|PBKS vs CSK
|Dharamsala
|54
|May 5
|7:30 PM
|LSG vs KKR
|Lucknow
|55
|May 6
|7:30 PM
|MI vs SRH
|Mumbai
|56
|May 7
|7:30 PM
|DC vs RR
|Delhi
|57
|May 8
|7:30 PM
|SRH vs LSG
|Hyderabad
|58
|May 9
|7:30 PM
|PBKS vs RCB
|Dharamasala
|59
|May 10
|7:30 PM
|GT vs CSK
|Ahmedabad
|60
|May 11
|7:30 PM
|KKR vs MI
|Kolkata
|61
|May 12
|3:30 PM
|CSK vs RR
|Chennai
|62
|May 12
|7:30 PM
|RCB vs DC
|Bengaluru
|63
|May 13
|7:30 PM
|GT vs KKR
|Ahmedabad
|64
|May 14
|7:30 PM
|DC vs LSG
|Delhi
|65
|May 15
|7:30 PM
|RR vs PBKS
|Guwahati
|66
|May 16
|7:30 PM
|SRH vs GT
|Hyderabad
|67
|May 17
|7:30 PM
|MI vs LSG
|Mumbai
|68
|May 18
|7:30 PM
|RCB vs CSK
|Bengaluru
|69
|May 19
|3:30 PM
|SRH vs PBKS
|Hyderabad
|70
|May 19
|7:30 PM
|RR vs KKR
|Guwahati
|71
|May 21
|7:30 PM
|Qualifier 1
|Ahmedabad
|72
|May 22
|7:30 PM
|Eliminator
|Ahmedabad
|73
|May 24
|7:30 PM
|Qualifier 2
|Chennai
|74
|May 26
|7:30 PM
|Final
|Chennai
The Group A of IPL 2024 comprises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. In Group B, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are placed.
Chennai Super Kings come into the tournament as defending champions after having defeated Gujarat Titans in the last season’s final. CSK will be eyeing a record sixth title under the new leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who replaced MS Dhoni as captain just a day ahead of IPL 2024.
