IPL 2024 Full Schedule: Biggest T20 league in the world- Indian Premier League (IPL)- is here. The IPL season 17 or IPL 2024 kicked-off after an opening ceremony at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22. Initially, the IPL 2024 schedule for the first 21 matches was released only. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awaited the Election Commission of India’s announcement for Lok Sabha election dates in the country. And as the election dates are out, BCCI has now released the IPL 2024 full schedule. Meanwhile, you can download the PDF file of IPL 2024 Full Schedule for free. Scroll down to get IPL 2024 full schedule with time table and venue details. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Like last two seasons, a total of ten teams will take part in the Indian Premier League 2024. The teams are divided into two groups of five each. Teams will play other sides from the same group once. And will face teams from the other group twice (home and away). Though there won’t be separate points tables for the groups and teams will be placed on a common standings. The top four teams on the IPL 2024 points table will qualify for the playoffs. IPL 2024 New Rules: From Two Bouncers Per Over to Smart Replay System, Updated Playing Conditions Come Into Effect in Indian Premier League Season 17

IPL 2024 Full Schedule

Match Date Time Match Venue 1 March 22 8:30 PM CSK vs RCB Chennai 2 March 23 3:30 PM PBKS vs DC Mohali 3 March 23 7:30 PM KKR vs SRH Kolkata 4 March 24 3:30 PM RR vs LSG Jaipur 5 March 24 7:30 PM GT vs MI Ahmedabad 6 March 25 7:30 PM RCB vs PBKS Bengaluru 7 March 26 7:30 PM CSK vs GT Chennai 8 March 27 7:30 PM SRH vs MI Hyderabad 9 March 28 7:30 PM RR vs DC Jaipur 10 March 29 7:30 PM RCB vs KKR Bengaluru 11 March 30 7:30 PM LSG vs PBKS Lucknow 12 March 31 3:30 PM GT vs SRH Ahmedabad 13 March 31 7:30 PM DC vs CSK Visakhapatnam 14 April 1 7:30 PM MI vs RR Mumbai 15 April 2 7:30 PM RCB vs LSG Bengaluru 16 April 3 7:30 PM DC vs KKR Visakhapatnam 17 April 4 7:30 PM GT vs PBKS Ahmedabad 18 April 5 7:30 PM SRH vs CSK Hyderabad 19 April 6 7:30 PM RR vs RCB Jaipur 20 April 7 3:30 PM MI vs DC Mumbai 21 April 7 7:30 PM LSG vs GT Lucknow 22 April 8 7:30 PM CSK vs KKR Chennai 23 April 9 7:30 PM PBKS vs SRH Mohali 24 April 10 7:30 PM RR vs GT Jaipur 25 April 11 7:30 PM MI vs RCB Mumbai 26 April 12 7:30 PM LSG vs DC Lucknow 27 April 13 7:30 PM PBKS vs RR Mohali 28 April 14 3:30 PM KKR vs LSG Kolkata 29 April 14 7:30 PM MI vs CSK Mumbai 30 April 15 7:30 PM RCB vs SRH Bengaluru 31 April 16 7:30 PM GT vs DC Ahmedabad 32 April 17 7:30 PM KKR vs RR Kolkata 33 April 18 7:30 PM PBKS vs MI Mohali 34 April 19 7:30 PM LSG vs CSK Lucknow 35 April 20 7:30 PM DC vs SRH Delhi 36 April 21 3:30 PM KKR vs RCB Kolkata 37 April 21 7:30 PM PBKS vs GT Mohali 38 April 22 7:30 PM RR vs MI Jaipur 39 April 23 7:30 PM CSK vs LSG Chennai 40 April 24 7:30 PM DC vs GT Delhi 41 April 25 7:30 PM SRH vs RCB Hyderabad 42 April 26 7:30 PM KKR vs PBKS Kolkata 43 April 27 3:30 PM DC vs MI Delhi 44 April 27 7:30 PM LSG vs RR Lucknow 45 April 28 3:30 PM GT vs RCB Ahmedabad 46 April 28 7:30 PM CSK vs SRH Chennai 47 April 29 7:30 PM KKR vs DC Kolkata 48 April 30 7:30 PM LSG vs MI Lucknow 49 May 1 7:30 PM CSK vs PBKS Chennai 50 May 2 7:30 PM SRH vs RR Hyderabad 51 May 3 7:30 PM MI vs KKR Mumbai 52 May 4 7:30 PM RCB vs GT Bengaluru 53 May 5 3:30 PM PBKS vs CSK Dharamsala 54 May 5 7:30 PM LSG vs KKR Lucknow 55 May 6 7:30 PM MI vs SRH Mumbai 56 May 7 7:30 PM DC vs RR Delhi 57 May 8 7:30 PM SRH vs LSG Hyderabad 58 May 9 7:30 PM PBKS vs RCB Dharamasala 59 May 10 7:30 PM GT vs CSK Ahmedabad 60 May 11 7:30 PM KKR vs MI Kolkata 61 May 12 3:30 PM CSK vs RR Chennai 62 May 12 7:30 PM RCB vs DC Bengaluru 63 May 13 7:30 PM GT vs KKR Ahmedabad 64 May 14 7:30 PM DC vs LSG Delhi 65 May 15 7:30 PM RR vs PBKS Guwahati 66 May 16 7:30 PM SRH vs GT Hyderabad 67 May 17 7:30 PM MI vs LSG Mumbai 68 May 18 7:30 PM RCB vs CSK Bengaluru 69 May 19 3:30 PM SRH vs PBKS Hyderabad 70 May 19 7:30 PM RR vs KKR Guwahati 71 May 21 7:30 PM Qualifier 1 Ahmedabad 72 May 22 7:30 PM Eliminator Ahmedabad 73 May 24 7:30 PM Qualifier 2 Chennai 74 May 26 7:30 PM Final Chennai

The Group A of IPL 2024 comprises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. In Group B, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are placed.

Chennai Super Kings come into the tournament as defending champions after having defeated Gujarat Titans in the last season’s final. CSK will be eyeing a record sixth title under the new leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who replaced MS Dhoni as captain just a day ahead of IPL 2024.

