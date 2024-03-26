IPL 2024 Full Schedule: Biggest T20 league in the world- Indian Premier League (IPL)- is here. The IPL season 17 or IPL 2024 kicked-off after an opening ceremony at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22. Initially, the IPL 2024 schedule for the first 21 matches was released only. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awaited the Election Commission of India’s announcement for Lok Sabha election dates in the country. And as the election dates are out, BCCI has now released the IPL 2024 full schedule. Meanwhile, you can download the PDF file of IPL 2024 Full Schedule for free. Scroll down to get IPL 2024 full schedule with time table and venue details. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Like last two seasons, a total of ten teams will take part in the Indian Premier League 2024. The teams are divided into two groups of five each. Teams will play other sides from the same group once. And will face teams from the other group twice (home and away). Though there won’t be separate points tables for the groups and teams will be placed on a common standings. The top four teams on the IPL 2024 points table will qualify for the playoffs. IPL 2024 New Rules: From Two Bouncers Per Over to Smart Replay System, Updated Playing Conditions Come Into Effect in Indian Premier League Season 17

IPL 2024 Full Schedule

Match Date Time Match Venue
1 March 22 8:30 PM CSK vs RCB Chennai
2 March 23 3:30 PM PBKS vs DC Mohali
3 March 23 7:30 PM KKR vs SRH Kolkata
4 March 24 3:30 PM RR vs LSG Jaipur
5 March 24 7:30 PM GT vs MI Ahmedabad
6 March 25 7:30 PM RCB vs PBKS Bengaluru
7 March 26 7:30 PM CSK vs GT Chennai
8 March 27 7:30 PM SRH vs MI Hyderabad
9 March 28 7:30 PM RR vs DC Jaipur
10 March 29 7:30 PM RCB vs KKR Bengaluru
11 March 30 7:30 PM LSG vs PBKS Lucknow
12 March 31 3:30 PM GT vs SRH Ahmedabad
13 March 31 7:30 PM DC vs CSK Visakhapatnam
14 April 1 7:30 PM MI vs RR Mumbai
15 April 2 7:30 PM RCB vs LSG Bengaluru
16 April 3 7:30 PM DC vs KKR Visakhapatnam
17 April 4 7:30 PM GT vs PBKS Ahmedabad
18 April 5 7:30 PM SRH vs CSK Hyderabad
19 April 6 7:30 PM RR vs RCB Jaipur
20 April 7 3:30 PM MI vs DC Mumbai
21 April 7 7:30 PM LSG vs GT Lucknow
22 April 8 7:30 PM CSK vs KKR Chennai
23 April 9 7:30 PM PBKS vs SRH Mohali
24 April 10 7:30 PM RR vs GT Jaipur
25 April 11 7:30 PM MI vs RCB Mumbai
26 April 12 7:30 PM LSG vs DC Lucknow
27 April 13 7:30 PM PBKS vs RR Mohali
28 April 14 3:30 PM KKR vs LSG Kolkata
29 April 14 7:30 PM MI vs CSK Mumbai
30 April 15 7:30 PM RCB vs SRH Bengaluru
31 April 16 7:30 PM GT vs DC Ahmedabad
32 April 17 7:30 PM KKR vs RR Kolkata
33 April 18 7:30 PM PBKS vs MI Mohali
34 April 19 7:30 PM LSG vs CSK Lucknow
35 April 20 7:30 PM DC vs SRH Delhi
36 April 21 3:30 PM KKR vs RCB Kolkata
37 April 21 7:30 PM PBKS vs GT Mohali
38 April 22 7:30 PM RR vs MI Jaipur
39 April 23 7:30 PM CSK vs LSG Chennai
40 April 24 7:30 PM DC vs GT Delhi
41 April 25 7:30 PM SRH vs RCB Hyderabad
42 April 26 7:30 PM KKR vs PBKS Kolkata
43 April 27 3:30 PM DC vs MI Delhi
44 April 27 7:30 PM LSG vs RR Lucknow
45 April 28 3:30 PM GT vs RCB Ahmedabad
46 April 28 7:30 PM CSK vs SRH Chennai
47 April 29 7:30 PM KKR vs DC Kolkata
48 April 30 7:30 PM LSG vs MI Lucknow
49 May 1 7:30 PM CSK vs PBKS Chennai
50 May 2 7:30 PM SRH vs RR Hyderabad
51 May 3 7:30 PM MI vs KKR Mumbai
52 May 4 7:30 PM RCB vs GT Bengaluru
53 May 5 3:30 PM PBKS vs CSK Dharamsala
54 May 5 7:30 PM LSG vs KKR Lucknow
55 May 6 7:30 PM MI vs SRH Mumbai
56 May 7 7:30 PM DC vs RR Delhi
57 May 8 7:30 PM SRH vs LSG Hyderabad
58 May 9 7:30 PM PBKS vs RCB Dharamasala
59 May 10 7:30 PM GT vs CSK Ahmedabad
60 May 11 7:30 PM KKR vs MI Kolkata
61 May 12 3:30 PM CSK vs RR Chennai
62 May 12 7:30 PM RCB vs DC Bengaluru
63 May 13 7:30 PM GT vs KKR Ahmedabad
64 May 14 7:30 PM DC vs LSG Delhi
65 May 15 7:30 PM RR vs PBKS Guwahati
66 May 16 7:30 PM SRH vs GT Hyderabad
67 May 17 7:30 PM MI vs LSG Mumbai
68 May 18 7:30 PM RCB vs CSK Bengaluru
69 May 19 3:30 PM SRH vs PBKS Hyderabad
70 May 19 7:30 PM RR vs KKR Guwahati
71 May 21 7:30 PM Qualifier 1 Ahmedabad
72 May 22 7:30 PM Eliminator Ahmedabad
73 May 24 7:30 PM Qualifier 2 Chennai
74 May 26 7:30 PM Final Chennai

The Group A of IPL 2024 comprises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. In Group B, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are placed.

Chennai Super Kings come into the tournament as defending champions after having defeated Gujarat Titans in the last season’s final. CSK will be eyeing a record sixth title under the new leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who replaced MS Dhoni as captain just a day ahead of IPL 2024.

