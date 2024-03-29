There is already great hype around the match as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both star-studded teams have performed well in the competition and have potent sides to win the match. But apart from the El Primero, there are many reasons for the match to be highly intense. One of which is the ‘said’ rivalry between Gautam Gambhir, who is now KKR’s mentor, and RCB batter Virat Kohli. The now-infamous rivalry was birthed back in 2013 in Bengaluru when Gambhir and Kohli had a go at each other verbally before tensions started flaring high. And even after 11 years fans enjoy both player’s passion and aggression on the field. So when KKR shared a picture of Gambhir and Kohli in one frame, fans couldn’t resist but to post their comments. Here are a few of the comments. ‘I Love Using People With Strong Personalities’ RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Talks Importance of Powerful Characters in Team Ahead of IPL 2024 Clash Against KKR.

Pictures shared by Kolkata Knight Riders

Cricket images that hit hard 🥶 pic.twitter.com/QYf5LanzYQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 29, 2024

Fans reactions

Fan Cheekily demands a raise for the cameraman

that Cameraman deserves a big raise 🔥 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 29, 2024

Use of fire emojis

🔥 vs 🔥 — Yash Pawar31 (@Yashpawar_99) March 29, 2024

A fan making bold predictions

BATTLE OF DELHI BOYS SOON 🔥 — Kohlify_18 (@18_kohlify) March 29, 2024

Guessing a hidden Meaning of the photo

Sab kuch shanti purvak tarike se hoga...0 lafda loading 😂 pic.twitter.com/qOZUVSoZLg — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) March 29, 2024

Fan looking at hyped match

Sab kuch shanti purvak tarike se hoga...0 lafda loading 😂 pic.twitter.com/qOZUVSoZLg — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)