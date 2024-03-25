Royal Challengers Bengaluru will feature for the first time at home in this season’s Indian Premier League, as they take on the Punjab Kings. Faf du Plessis’ led RCB lost their opening game against CSK but the result was hardly a surprise to many considering their track record against Chennai. They can however ill afford to lose early momentum in the campaign and hence this game has added significance. Punjab, like Bengaluru, are yet to lift the IPL trophy and their start in the 2024 edition has been positive. They defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous match and if they can add another two points here, it will surely give them an early lift. Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Punjab Kings will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2024: RCB Skipper Faf Du Plessis on Facing Punjab Kings in Bengaluru, Says ‘It’s a Great Place To Bat’.

The Bengaluru top order did not fire against Chennai and this is where they will need to improve considerably. The likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell are the valuable assets and one of them must step up and bat for long. Rajat Patidar’s struggles continues in the first match and it will be interesting to see if he is able to save his place in the playing eleven. Mohammad Siraj and Alzarri Joseph were expensive in the defeat at Chepauk and the duo will need to work on their line and length.

The English duo of Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone helped Punjab claim a win over Delhi, which was a tricky chase. They also have skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the top order, who can make the opponents suffer in the powerplays. Arshdeep Singh was used as an impact substitute in the previous clash and this is likely to continue.

Punjab Kings will be visiting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their second match in IPL 2024 on Monday, March 25. The game will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The KKR vs SRH live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This RCB vs PBKS live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match. Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home often turn up in style under pressure and this game will be no different.

