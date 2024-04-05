Despite generating a lot of buzz with their performance on the field, Sunrisers Hyderabad have just a solitary win to show for in their first three games. They had a poor game against Gujarat Titans and they will be seeking home comfort when they take on the Chennai Super Kings this evening. They have a good net run rate and a win here should get them to the fifth spot in the rankings. Their explosive batting unit will look to be ruthless, just as they were against Mumbai. For Chennai, the defeat against Delhi was a surprise for many considering how dominant they were in their opening two games. The team will consider it a minor blip though and look to return to normalcy. MS Dhoni Sings 'Bole jo Koyal' in This Latest Ad for Electric Cycle, Video Goes Viral.

Wanindu Hasranga has a heel problem and it is likely he is out for a long time. Sunrisers Hyderabad are looking to use Umran Malik in this game to try and have a crack at the Chennai batters in the middle overs. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen remain the key players with the bat for the home side. SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings.

Mustafizur Rahman had to return home to sort out a visa issue and it will be interesting to see if he is ready for this game. Chennai may opt for Maheesh Theekshana in this scenario while Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana look to continue their good run. M S Dhoni turned back the clock with a vintage performance against Delhi but the Chennai management will hope he is not needed here.

When Is SRH vs CSK Match 18 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024 on April 5. The SRH vs CSK match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of SRH vs CSK Match 18 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The SRH vs CSK live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. The viewing option for SRH vs CSK in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of SRH vs CSK Match 18 of TATA IPL 2024?

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match. Expect a high-scoring game with the side batting second likely winning.

