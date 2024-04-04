SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: The SunRisers Hyderabad will be focusing on getting back to the winning ways as they take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5, 2024. The SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 match will begin from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Apart from enjoying the match action, the fans will also be willing to know about the Dream11 fantasy cricket team, fantasy tips, news and team prediction can scroll down for more information. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

SunRisers Hyderabad achieved the record of the highest total in the Indian Premier League when they played down Mumbai Indians on this ground in the current edition of the tournament. SRH put up 277/3 while batting first and broke RCB's 11-year-old record. However, things have not gone well for the 'Orange Army' this season as their bowling has been their biggest weakness. The franchise will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand will be coming into the match after their loss against the Delhi Capitals. The team has looked settled in the tournament so far, but the bowlers leaked a lot of runs in the previous match whereas the top-order batsman also failed to score runs. On the other hand, the form of MS Dhoni, who smashed 37* runs off just 16 balls is a sign of worry for the SunRisers Hyderabad.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: MS Dhoni (CSK) and Heinrich Klaasen (SRH).

Batsmen: Rachin Ravindra (CSK), Sameer Rizvi (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Shivam Dube (CSK), Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana (CSK), Mustafizur Rahman (CSK, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: MS Dhoni (C), Heinrich Klaasen (VC)

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rachin Ravindra (CSK), Sameer Rizvi (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), MS Dhoni (CSK), Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Shivam Dube (CSK), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Matheesha Pathirana (CSK), Mustafizur Rahman (CSK, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)

