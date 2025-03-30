Mumbai, March 30: Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma recently became the second-most-capped player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. MS Dhoni, still going strong at the age of 43, sits at the summit. Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and others are making a strong case for the top spot. Here is a look at the top five most capped players in the cash-rich league history. IPL 2025: Shane Watson Feels MS Dhoni Should Have Batted Ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin in Chennai Super Kings’ 50-Run Loss Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

1. MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

MS Dhoni. (Photo credits: IPL)

MS Dhoni, the CSK stalwart and franchise icon, is the most-capped player in IPL history, with 265 matches to his name.

2. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Rohit Sharma registers 18th duck in IPL. (Photo credits: X/@TheVagabond7)

The former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has the second-highest appearance in the IPL, with a whopping 258 matches to his name.

3. Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik (Photo credit: Twitter @IPL)

Former India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik, who played for several franchises in the cash-rich league, made 257 appearances during his illustrious career.

4. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Virat Kohli. (Photo credits: X/@NareshMali1008)

Batting stalwart Virat Kohli, who has spent 18 seasons with RCB, has made 253 appearances for the franchise and is the leading run-getter in the tournament's history.

5. Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)

Ravindra Jadeja complete a double of 3000 runs and 100 wickets in IPL (Photo Credit: X@ChennaiIPL)

The seasoned CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja comes in fifth spot with 241 appearances under his belt.