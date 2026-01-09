Opening batter Prithvi Shaw has officially confirmed his relationship with actress and influencer Akriti Agarwal. The 26-year-old cricketer shared the news via a viral reel on social media, participating in the popular "Tum dono kaise mile?" (How did you two meet?) trend, which has recently gained traction among public figures. DC Squad For IPL 2026: Prithvi Shaw Sold to Delhi Capitals For INR 75 Lakh At Indian Premier League Auction.

The announcement provides clarity following months of speculation regarding the couple’s status. The post quickly garnered significant attention, blending personal lifestyle footage with Shaw’s well-known spiritual leanings.

Prithvi Shaw's God's Plan Reel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRITHVI PANKAJ SHAW (@prithvishaw)

The "God’s Plan" Reveal

The reel begins with a montage of Shaw and Agarwal enjoying a vacation together, showcasing candid moments from their recent holiday. However, the post takes a unique turn by incorporating a stylized animation to answer the question of how they met.

The second half of the clip features an animated video showing Hindu deities, Lord Shiva, Lord Sri Krishna, and Lord Hanuman—sitting together in a car and "vibing" to a rap song. In his caption, Shaw expressed deep gratitude to the deities, calling the relationship "God’s Plan" and thanking them for bringing the two together.

Intersection of Faith and Personal Life

The use of the animated sequence highlights Shaw’s increasing openness about his spirituality. Over the past year, the cricketer has frequently credited his faith for helping him navigate the highs and lows of his professional career. By using this specific trend, Shaw signaled to his followers that he views his partnership with Agarwal as a matter of destiny rather than chance.

Akriti Agarwal, a successful digital creator and actress with a massive social media following, has also been a supportive presence in Shaw's life during a turbulent period in his cricketing career. The duo has been spotted together at several public events in Mumbai over the last few months, though they had avoided direct confirmation until now.

Focus Shifts to the Field

The confirmation comes at a pivotal moment for Shaw. After a challenging period in domestic cricket and a tense IPL 2026 auction, where he was eventually reacquired by the Delhi Capitals for ₹75 lakh, the batter appears to be entering the new season with a sense of personal stability. 'India Meh To Hai' Prithvi Shaw Gives Witty Reply, Interacts As Crowd in Nashik Cheers For Indian Cricket Team Star During Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

As Shaw prepares to join the Delhi Capitals for their upcoming campaign, many fans hope that this positive turn in his personal life will coincide with a return to the explosive batting form that first made him a national star.

