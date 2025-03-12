The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is just around the corner, and all franchises have started their pre-season activities, which include camps, photo shoots, and social media duties. The 10-team cash-rich IPL tournament kickstarts on March 22 and will go on until May 25, which will take place across 13 venues. A customary trend ahead of every season, all franchise showcase their new jersey, where each kit has a different meaning, and has a story attached to it. Check out all the IPL 2025 jerseys unveiled by franchises below. IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Out of the 10 participating franchises, only seven teams have unveiled their jerseys, with the likes of Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals yet to reveal their playing kit for IPL 2025. For the first time in IPL history, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will sport a 'Golden Badge', that represents the mark of defending champions.  In all likelihood, the Rajat Patidar-led side will publically showcase their new IPL 2025 jersey at the upcoming RCB Unbox Event 2025 on March 17 in Bengaluru, despite PUMA announcing the sale of the new jersey online.  IPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.

Mumbai Indians' New Dress

 

CSK Jersey

Rajasthan Royals' New Jersey

Knights' New Armour

SRH's New Thread

Punjab Kings' New Kit

RCB Authentic Jersey For IPL2025

