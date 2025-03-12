The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is just around the corner, and all franchises have started their pre-season activities, which include camps, photo shoots, and social media duties. The 10-team cash-rich IPL tournament kickstarts on March 22 and will go on until May 25, which will take place across 13 venues. A customary trend ahead of every season, all franchise showcase their new jersey, where each kit has a different meaning, and has a story attached to it. Check out all the IPL 2025 jerseys unveiled by franchises below. IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Out of the 10 participating franchises, only seven teams have unveiled their jerseys, with the likes of Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals yet to reveal their playing kit for IPL 2025. For the first time in IPL history, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will sport a 'Golden Badge', that represents the mark of defending champions. In all likelihood, the Rajat Patidar-led side will publically showcase their new IPL 2025 jersey at the upcoming RCB Unbox Event 2025 on March 17 in Bengaluru, despite PUMA announcing the sale of the new jersey online. IPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.

Mumbai Indians' New Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

CSK Jersey

🚨GET SET. YELLOVE! 💛👕 Launching your summer essential - The 2025 Official Match Jersey! 🛍️ Click to get yours now! ⬇️#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 11, 2025

Rajasthan Royals' New Jersey

Designed in Rajasthan, For Rajasthan. The Pink of 2025 is here. 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/1yADw3zcqY — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 29, 2025

Knights' New Armour

Inspired from Greatness. Made of Champion mettle. The Armour of our Knights for TATA IPL 2025 💜✨ Buy it from 👉 https://t.co/2nrm51l5IP pic.twitter.com/4UURsHjmxu — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 3, 2025

SRH's New Thread

Punjab Kings' New Kit

Our threads for the summer of '2⃣5⃣! 👕🔥#SherSquad, gear up in your 2025 Punjab Kings jersey and be a part of our hunt for glory! ❤️🏏 Click on the link below 👇 🔗: https://t.co/6s9IBzHrNi#JazbaHaiPunjabi #tataipl #FanCodeShop #officialmerchandise pic.twitter.com/xYtrKGh5ml — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 7, 2025

RCB Authentic Jersey For IPL2025

Stitched for battle. Worn with passion. 🔴🔵 @RCBTweets Unleash your pride with the all-new #PUMAxRCB Authentic Jersey, out now at https://t.co/mvlL4qmAYA, App, Stores & RCB Website. pic.twitter.com/orm4UjwEY1 — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) March 12, 2025

