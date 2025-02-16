IPL 2025 Full Schedule: The most-awaited IPL 2025 schedule was announced on February 16 and it presents fans with the opportunity to watch some of their favourite Indian and overseas players in action this time for the 10 franchises which will look to entertain fans in the 18th edition of the T20 extravaganza. As per the IPL 2025 schedule, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match that will be played at the Eden Gardens. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host Qualifier 1 and Eliminator while the Qualifier 2 and IPL 2025 final will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 25. Meanwhile, you can download the IPL 2025 PDF Full Schedule here for free. Scroll down to check the full IPL 2025 schedule with venue details and timetable. IPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.

Just like the previous edition, the teams have been clubbed into two groups of five each. Group 1 comprises reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings while Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants form Group 2. The IPL 2025 league stage will see each team from a group will face the other teams from the same group and the other side from the other group twice and take on the remaining teams just once. Keeping that in mind, the marquee Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash is set to happen just once (March 23). IPL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Indian Premier League Season 18.

IPL 2025 Full Schedule

Match Date Match Time Venue 1 March 22 KKR vs RCB 7:30 PM Kolkata 2 March 23 SRH vs RR 3:30 PM Hyderabad 3 March 23 CSK vs MI 7:30 PM Chennai 4 March 24 DC vs LSG 7:30 PM Visakhapatnam 5 March 25 GT vs PBKS 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 6 March 26 RR vs KKR 7:30 PM Guwahati 7 March 27 SRH vs LSG 7:30 PM Hyderabad 8 March 28 CSK vs RCB 7:30 PM Chennai 9 March 29 GT vs MI 7:30 PM Mumbai

10 March 30 DC vs SRH 3:30 PM Visakhapatnam 11 March 30 RR vs CSK 7:30 PM Guwahati 12 March 31 MI vs KKR 7:30 PM Mumbai 13 April 1 LSG vs PBKS 7:30 PM Lucknow 14 April 2 RCB vs GT 7:30 PM Bengaluru 15 April 3 KKR vs SRH 7:30 PM Kolkata 16 April 4 LSG vs MI 7:30 PM Lucknow 17 April 5 CSK vs DC 3:30 PM Chennai 18 April 5 PBKS vs RR 7:30 PM New Chandigarh 19 April 6 KKR vs LSG 3:30 PM Kolkata 20 April 6 SRH vs GT 7:30 PM Hyderabad 21 April 7 MI vs RCB 7:30 PM Mumbai 22 April 8 PBKS vs CSK 7:30 PM New Chandigarh 23 April 9 GT vs RR 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

24 April 10 RCB vs DC 7:30 PM Bengaluru 25 April 11 CSK vs KKR 7:30 PM Chennai 26 April 12 LSG vs GT 3:30 PM Lucknow 27 April 12 SRH vs PBKS 7:30 PM Hyderabad 28 April 13 RR vs RCB 3:30 PM Jaipur 29 April 13 DC vs MI 7:30 PM Delhi 30 April 14 LSG vs CSK 7:30 PM Lucknow 31 April 15 PBKS vs KKR 7:30 PM New Chandigarh 32 April 16 DC vs RR 7:30 PM Delhi 33 April 17 MI vs SRH 7:30 PM Mumbai 34 April 18 RCB vs PBKS 7:30 PM Bengaluru 35 April 19 GT vs DC 3:30 PM Ahmedabad 36 April 19 RR vs LSG 7:30 PM Jaipur 37 April 20 PBKS vs RCB 3:30 PM New Chandigarh 38 April 20 MI vs CSK 7:30 PM Mumbai 39 April 21 KKR vs GT 7:30 PM Kolkata 40 April 22 LSG vs DC 7:30 PM Lucknow 41 April 23 SRH vs MI 7:30 PM Hyderabad 42 April 24 RCB vs RR 7:30 PM Bengaluru 43 April 25 CSK vs SRH 7:30 PM Chennai 44 April 26 KKR vs PBKS 7:30 PM Kolkata 45 April 27 MI vs LSG 3:30 PM Mumbai 46 April 27 DC vs RCB 7:30 PM Delhi 47 April 28 RR vs GT 7:30 PM Jaipur 48 April 29 DC vs KKR 7:30 PM Delhi 49 April 30 CSK vs PBKS 7:30 PM Chennai 50 May 1 RR vs MI 7:30 PM Jaipur 51 May 2 GT vs SRH 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 52 May 3 RCB vs CSK 7:30 PM Bengaluru 53 May 4 KKR vs RR 3:30 PM Kolkata 54 May 4 PBKS vs LSG 7:30 PM Dharamsala 55 May 5 SRH vs DC 7:30 PM Hyderabad 56 May 6 MI vs GT 7:30 PM Mumbai 57 May 7 KKR vs CSK 7:30 PM Kolkata 58 May 8 PBKS vs DC 7:30 PM Dharamsala 59 May 9 LSG vs RCB 7:30 PM Lucknow 60 May 10 SRH vs KKR 7:30 PM Hyderabad 61 May 11 PBKS vs MI 3:30 PM Dharamsala 62 May 11 DC vs GT 7:30 PM Delhi 63 May 12 CSK vs RR 7:30 PM Chennai 64 May 13 RCB vs SRH 7:30 PM Bengaluru 65 May 14 GT vs LSG 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 66 May 15 MI vs DC 7:30 PM Mumbai 67 May 16 RR vs PBKS 7:30 PM Jaipur 68 May 17 RCB vs KKR 7:30 PM Bengaluru 69 May 18 GT vs CSK 3:30 PM Ahmedabad 70 May 18 LSG vs SRH 7:30 PM Lucknow 71 May 20 Qualifier 1 7:30 PM Hyderabad 72 May 21 Eliminator 7:30 PM Hyderabad 73 May 23 Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Kolkata 74 May 25 Final 7:30 PM Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders won IPL 2024, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Chennai last season. That triumph handed the Knight Riders their third title in IPL history. While Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings remain the most successful teams in the history of IPL, having won five titles each, teams like Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the IPL once each. The likes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Punjab Kings will be on the lookout to end their IPL trophy drought this season.

