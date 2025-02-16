IPL 2025 Full Schedule: The most-awaited IPL 2025 schedule was announced on February 16 and it presents fans with the opportunity to watch some of their favourite Indian and overseas players in action this time for the 10 franchises which will look to entertain fans in the 18th edition of the T20 extravaganza. As per the IPL 2025 schedule, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match that will be played at the Eden Gardens. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host Qualifier 1 and Eliminator while the Qualifier 2 and IPL 2025 final will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 25. Meanwhile, you can download the IPL 2025 PDF Full Schedule here for free. Scroll down to check the full IPL 2025 schedule with venue details and timetable. IPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.
Just like the previous edition, the teams have been clubbed into two groups of five each. Group 1 comprises reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings while Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants form Group 2. The IPL 2025 league stage will see each team from a group will face the other teams from the same group and the other side from the other group twice and take on the remaining teams just once. Keeping that in mind, the marquee Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash is set to happen just once (March 23). IPL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Indian Premier League Season 18.
IPL 2025 Full Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|1
|March 22
|KKR vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|2
|March 23
|SRH vs RR
|3:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|3
|March 23
|CSK vs MI
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|4
|March 24
|DC vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|Visakhapatnam
|5
|March 25
|GT vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|6
|March 26
|RR vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Guwahati
|7
|March 27
|SRH vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|8
|March 28
|CSK vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|9
|March 29
|GT vs MI
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|10
|March 30
|DC vs SRH
|3:30 PM
|Visakhapatnam
|11
|March 30
|RR vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|Guwahati
|12
|March 31
|MI vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|13
|April 1
|LSG vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|14
|April 2
|RCB vs GT
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|15
|April 3
|KKR vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|16
|April 4
|LSG vs MI
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|17
|April 5
|CSK vs DC
|3:30 PM
|Chennai
|18
|April 5
|PBKS vs RR
|7:30 PM
|New Chandigarh
|19
|April 6
|KKR vs LSG
|3:30 PM
|Kolkata
|20
|April 6
|SRH vs GT
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|21
|April 7
|MI vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|22
|April 8
|PBKS vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|New Chandigarh
|23
|April 9
|GT vs RR
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|24
|April 10
|RCB vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|25
|April 11
|CSK vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|26
|April 12
|LSG vs GT
|3:30 PM
|Lucknow
|27
|April 12
|SRH vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|28
|April 13
|RR vs RCB
|3:30 PM
|Jaipur
|29
|April 13
|DC vs MI
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|30
|April 14
|LSG vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|31
|April 15
|PBKS vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|New Chandigarh
|32
|April 16
|DC vs RR
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|33
|April 17
|MI vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|34
|April 18
|RCB vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|35
|April 19
|GT vs DC
|3:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|36
|April 19
|RR vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|Jaipur
|37
|April 20
|PBKS vs RCB
|3:30 PM
|New Chandigarh
|38
|April 20
|MI vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|39
|April 21
|KKR vs GT
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|40
|April 22
|LSG vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|41
|April 23
|SRH vs MI
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|42
|April 24
|RCB vs RR
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|43
|April 25
|CSK vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|44
|April 26
|KKR vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|45
|April 27
|MI vs LSG
|3:30 PM
|Mumbai
|46
|April 27
|DC vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|47
|April 28
|RR vs GT
|7:30 PM
|Jaipur
|48
|April 29
|DC vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|49
|April 30
|CSK vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|50
|May 1
|RR vs MI
|7:30 PM
|Jaipur
|51
|May 2
|GT vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|52
|May 3
|RCB vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|53
|May 4
|KKR vs RR
|3:30 PM
|Kolkata
|54
|May 4
|PBKS vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|Dharamsala
|55
|May 5
|SRH vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|56
|May 6
|MI vs GT
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|57
|May 7
|KKR vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|58
|May 8
|PBKS vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Dharamsala
|59
|May 9
|LSG vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|60
|May 10
|SRH vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|61
|May 11
|PBKS vs MI
|3:30 PM
|Dharamsala
|62
|May 11
|DC vs GT
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|63
|May 12
|CSK vs RR
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|64
|May 13
|RCB vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|65
|May 14
|GT vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|66
|May 15
|MI vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|67
|May 16
|RR vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Jaipur
|68
|May 17
|RCB vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|69
|May 18
|GT vs CSK
|3:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|70
|May 18
|LSG vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|71
|May 20
|Qualifier 1
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|72
|May 21
|Eliminator
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|73
|May 23
|Qualifier 2
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|74
|May 25
|Final
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders won IPL 2024, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Chennai last season. That triumph handed the Knight Riders their third title in IPL history. While Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings remain the most successful teams in the history of IPL, having won five titles each, teams like Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the IPL once each. The likes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Punjab Kings will be on the lookout to end their IPL trophy drought this season.
