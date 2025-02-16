IPL 2025 Full Schedule: The most-awaited IPL 2025 schedule was announced on February 16 and it presents fans with the opportunity to watch some of their favourite Indian and overseas players in action this time for the 10 franchises which will look to entertain fans in the 18th edition of the T20 extravaganza. As per the IPL 2025 schedule, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match that will be played at the Eden Gardens. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host Qualifier 1 and Eliminator while the Qualifier 2 and IPL 2025 final will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 25. Meanwhile, you can download the IPL 2025 PDF Full Schedule here for free. Scroll down to check the full IPL 2025 schedule with venue details and timetable.  IPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.

Just like the previous edition, the teams have been clubbed into two groups of five each. Group 1 comprises reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings while Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants form Group 2. The IPL 2025 league stage will see each team from a group will face the other teams from the same group and the other side from the other group twice and take on the remaining teams just once. Keeping that in mind, the marquee Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash is set to happen just once (March 23). IPL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Indian Premier League Season 18.

IPL 2025 Full Schedule

 

 

Match Date Match Time Venue
1 March 22 KKR vs RCB 7:30 PM Kolkata
2 March 23 SRH vs RR 3:30 PM Hyderabad
3 March 23 CSK vs MI 7:30 PM Chennai
4 March 24 DC vs LSG 7:30 PM Visakhapatnam
5 March 25 GT vs PBKS 7:30 PM Ahmedabad
6 March 26 RR vs KKR 7:30 PM Guwahati
7 March 27 SRH vs LSG 7:30 PM Hyderabad
8 March 28 CSK vs RCB 7:30 PM Chennai
9 March 29 GT vs MI 7:30 PM Mumbai

 

 

10 March 30 DC vs SRH 3:30 PM Visakhapatnam
11 March 30 RR vs CSK 7:30 PM Guwahati
12 March 31 MI vs KKR 7:30 PM Mumbai
13 April 1 LSG vs PBKS 7:30 PM   Lucknow
14 April 2 RCB vs GT 7:30 PM Bengaluru
15 April 3 KKR vs SRH 7:30 PM Kolkata
16 April 4 LSG vs MI 7:30 PM Lucknow
17 April 5 CSK vs DC 3:30 PM Chennai
18 April 5 PBKS vs RR 7:30 PM New Chandigarh
19 April 6 KKR vs LSG 3:30 PM Kolkata
20 April 6 SRH vs GT 7:30 PM Hyderabad
21 April 7 MI vs RCB 7:30 PM Mumbai
22 April 8 PBKS vs CSK 7:30 PM New Chandigarh
23 April 9 GT vs RR 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

 

24 April 10 RCB vs DC 7:30 PM Bengaluru
25 April 11 CSK vs KKR 7:30 PM Chennai
26 April 12 LSG vs GT 3:30 PM Lucknow
27 April 12 SRH vs PBKS 7:30 PM Hyderabad
28 April 13 RR vs RCB 3:30 PM Jaipur
29 April 13 DC vs MI 7:30 PM Delhi
30 April 14 LSG vs CSK 7:30 PM Lucknow
31 April 15 PBKS vs KKR 7:30 PM New Chandigarh
32 April 16 DC vs RR 7:30 PM Delhi
33 April 17 MI vs SRH 7:30 PM Mumbai
34 April 18 RCB vs PBKS 7:30 PM Bengaluru
35 April 19 GT vs DC 3:30 PM Ahmedabad
36 April 19 RR vs LSG 7:30 PM Jaipur
37 April 20 PBKS vs RCB 3:30 PM New Chandigarh
38 April 20 MI vs CSK 7:30 PM Mumbai
39 April 21 KKR vs GT 7:30 PM Kolkata
40 April 22 LSG vs DC 7:30 PM Lucknow
41 April 23 SRH vs MI 7:30 PM Hyderabad
42 April 24 RCB vs RR 7:30 PM Bengaluru
43 April 25 CSK vs SRH 7:30 PM Chennai
44 April 26 KKR vs PBKS 7:30 PM Kolkata
45 April 27 MI vs LSG 3:30 PM Mumbai
46 April 27 DC vs RCB 7:30 PM Delhi
47 April 28 RR vs GT 7:30 PM Jaipur
48 April 29 DC vs KKR 7:30 PM Delhi
49 April 30 CSK vs PBKS 7:30 PM Chennai
50 May 1 RR vs MI 7:30 PM Jaipur
51 May 2 GT vs SRH 7:30 PM Ahmedabad
52 May 3 RCB vs CSK 7:30 PM Bengaluru
53 May 4 KKR vs RR 3:30 PM Kolkata
54 May 4 PBKS vs LSG 7:30 PM Dharamsala
55 May 5 SRH vs DC 7:30 PM Hyderabad
56 May 6 MI vs GT 7:30 PM Mumbai
57 May 7 KKR vs CSK 7:30 PM Kolkata
58 May 8 PBKS vs DC 7:30 PM Dharamsala
59 May 9 LSG vs RCB 7:30 PM Lucknow
60 May 10 SRH vs KKR 7:30 PM Hyderabad
61 May 11 PBKS vs MI 3:30 PM  Dharamsala
62 May 11 DC vs GT 7:30 PM Delhi
63 May 12 CSK vs RR 7:30 PM Chennai
64 May 13 RCB vs SRH 7:30 PM Bengaluru
65 May 14 GT vs LSG 7:30 PM Ahmedabad
66 May 15 MI vs DC 7:30 PM Mumbai
67 May 16 RR vs PBKS 7:30 PM Jaipur
68 May 17 RCB vs KKR 7:30 PM Bengaluru
69 May 18 GT vs CSK 3:30 PM Ahmedabad
70 May 18 LSG vs SRH 7:30 PM Lucknow
71 May 20 Qualifier 1 7:30 PM Hyderabad
72 May 21 Eliminator 7:30 PM Hyderabad
73 May 23 Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Kolkata
74 May 25 Final 7:30 PM Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders won IPL 2024, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Chennai last season. That triumph handed the Knight Riders their third title in IPL history. While Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings remain the most successful teams in the history of IPL, having won five titles each, teams like Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the IPL once each. The likes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Punjab Kings will be on the lookout to end their IPL trophy drought this season.

