Why does the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) jersey for IPL 2025 have a golden badge? This question might arise in the minds of several fans after the defending champions unveiled their new kit for IPL 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders revealed the new kit that sports an unique look, with three-edged star patterns all across. The new KKR IPL 2025 jersey also features three stars above the logo, signifying their three IPL titles. KKR will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22. KKR Jersey for IPL 2025 Unveiled: See Pics and Video of Kit To Be Worn by Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League 18.

Kolkata Knight Riders announced Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain for IPL 2025. After failing to sign IPL 2024-winning captain Shreyas Iyer back at the auction last year, the three-time champions have handed responsibility of the team to Ajinkya Rahane, who has a good amount of leadership experience under his belt. Venkatesh Iyer, KKR's big-money signing at the IPL 2025 auction, was named the vice-captain of the side. Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Captain for IPL 2025, Star Batter To Lead Defending Champions in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Why Does KKR Jersey Have Golden IPL Badge?

The KKR jersey will have a golden IPL badge and this is in stark contrast to the other teams which will have normal coloured logos. This is because the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has introduced this new concept of the defending champions having the golden logo of the tournament. KKR won the IPL 2024 and will enter IPL 2025 as the defending champions and hence, the golden IPL badge on their jersey.

A Closer Look at KKR's Jersey for IPL 2025

Inspired from Greatness. Made of Champion mettle. The Armour of our Knights for TATA IPL 2025 💜✨ Buy it from 👉 https://t.co/2nrm51l5IP pic.twitter.com/4UURsHjmxu — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 3, 2025

This is the first time it would happen in the IPL. A similar thing has already been seen in the WPL (Women's Premier League) where the RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) jersey had a golden WPL logo as they were the defending champions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).