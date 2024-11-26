The IPL 2025 mega auction was conducted across two days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. It was the first time a mega auction was being conducted after 2022 as a three-year cycle got over. BCCI announced a few new rules for retentions where they allowed teams to retain at most six players including one mandatory uncapped players. They also re-introduced right to match cards with a twist that teams can have a final bid before the RTM can be exercised. The ten Indian Premier League teams were out to bid and looking to fill a total of 204 slots, including 70 for foreign players. A total of 1574 cricketers, 1165 Indians and 409 overseas players, had registered for IPL 2025 mega auction. IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Round-up and Highlights.

After the two days of intense bidding, all the teams came out happy from the auction room, reflecting at the new squads they have assembled. Rishabh Pant ended up being the most expensive player of IPL auction as he got sold for INR 27 Crore to Lucknow Super Giants. Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer were the second and third most expensive players of the auction being sold for INR 26.75 Crore and INR 23.75 Crore respectively. There were some big names alongside who got sold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Fans eager to check the full squad list of the all the ten franchise will get all the information here.

Gujarat Titans Squad

Kagiso Rabada (INR 10.75 Crore INR), Jos Buttler (INR 15.75 Crore), Mohammed Siraj (INR 12.25 Crore), Prasidh Krishna (INR 9.5 Crore), Nishant Sindhu (INR 30 Lakh), Mahipal Lomror (INR 1.7 Crore), Kumar Kushagra (INR 65 Lakh), Anuj Rawat (INR 30 Lakh), Manav Suthar (INR 30 Lakh), Washington Sundar (INR 3.2 Crore), Gerald Coetzee (INR 2.4 Crore), Sherfane Rutherford (INR 2.6 Crore), R Sai Kishore (INR 2 Crore), Gurnoor Brar (INR 1.3 Crore), Arshad Khan (INR 1.3 Crore), Ishant Sharma (INR 75 Lakh), Jayant Yadav (INR 75 Lakh), Karim Janat (INR 75 Lakh), Glenn Phillips (INR 2 Crore), Kulwant Khejroliya (INR 30 Lakh).

Delhi Capitals Squad

KL Rahul (INR 14 Crore INR), Mitchell Starc (INR 11.75 Crore), Harry Brook (INR 6.25 Crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (RTM at INR 10 Crore), T Natarajan (INR 10.75 Crore), Karun Nair (INR 50 Lakh), Sameer Rizvi (INR 95 Lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (INR 3.8 Crore), Mohit Sharma (INR 2.2 Crore), Faf du Plessis (INR 2 Crore), Mukesh Kumar (INR 8 Crore), Darshan Nalkande (INR 3 Crore), Vipraj Nigam (Rs 50 Crore), Dushmantha Chameera (INR 75 Lakh), Donovan Ferreira (INR 75 Lakh), Ajay Mandal (INR 30 Lakh), Manvanth Kumar (INR 30 Lakh), Tripurana Vijay (INR 30 Lakh), Madhav Tiwari (INR 40 Lakh).

Punjab Kings Squad

Arshdeep Singh (RTM at INR 18 Crore), Shreyas Iyer (INR 26. 75 Crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (INR 18 Crore) Marcus Stoinis (INR 11 Crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 4.20 Crore), Nehal Wadhera (INR 4.2 Crore), Harpreet Brar (INR 1.5 Crore), Vishnu Vinod (INR 95 Lakh), Vijaykumar Vyshak (INR 1.8 Crore), Yash Thakur (INR 1.6 Crore), Marco Jansen (INR 7 Crore), Jos Inglis (INR 2.6 Crore), Azmatullah Omarzai (INR 2.4 Crore), Lockie Ferguson (INR 2 Crore), Harnoor Pannu (INR 30 Lakh), Musheer Khan (INR 30 Lakh), Suryansh Shedge (INR 30 Lakh), Aaron Hardie (INR 1.25 Crore), Priyansh Arya (INR 3.8 Crore), Pyla Avinash (INR 30 lakh), Pravin Dubey (INR 30 Lakh), Xavier Bartlett (INR 80 Lakh), Kuldeep Sen (INR 80 Lakh), Priyansh Arya (INR 3.80 Crore), Aaron Hardie (INR 1.25 Crore), Musheer Khan (INR 30 Lakh), Suryansh Shedge (INR 30 Lakh), Xavier Bartlett (INR 80 Lakh), Pyla Avinash (INR 30 Lakh), Pravin Dubey (INR 30 Lakh).

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

Venkatesh Iyer (INR 23.75 Crore), Quinton de Kock (INR 3.60 Crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (INR 2.00 Crore), Anrich Nortje (INR 6.50 Crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (INR 3 Crore), Vaibhav Arora (INR 1.8 Crore), Mayank Markande (INR 30 Lakh), Rovman Powell (INR 1.5 Crore), Spencer Johnson (INR 2.8 Crore), Manish Pandey (INR 75 Lakh), Umran Malik (INR 75 Lakh), Ajinkya Rahane (INR 1.5 Crore), Anukul Roy (INR 40 Lakh), Luvnith Sisodia (INR 75 Lakh), Moeen Ali (INR 2 Crore).

Mumbai Indians Squad

Trent Boult (INR 12.50 Crore), Naman Dhir (INR 5.25 Crore), Robin Minz (INR 65 Lakh), Karn Sharma (INR 50 Lakh), Allah Ghazanfar (INR 2.8 Crore), Ryan Rickelton (INR 1 Crore), Deepak Chahar (9.25 Crore INR), Allah Ghazanfar (INR 4.80 Crore), Will Jacks (INR 5.25 Crore), Ashwani Kumar (INR 30 Lakh), Mitchell Santner (INR 2 Crore), Reece Topley (INR 75 Lakh), Krishnan Shrijith (INR 30 Lakh), Raj Angad Bawa (INR 30 Lakh), Satyanarayana Raju (INR 30 Lakh), Bevon Jacobs (INR 30 Lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (INR 30 Lakh), Lizaad Williams (INR 75 Lakh), Vignesh Puthur (INR 30 Lakh).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

Liam Livingstone (INR 8.28 Crore), Phil Salt (INR 11.50 Crore), Jitesh Sharma (INR 11 Crore), Josh Hazlewood (INR 12.50 Crore), Rasikh Dar (INR 6 Crore), Suyash Sharma (INR 2.6 Crore), Krunal Pandya (INR 5.75 Crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (INR 10.75 Crore), Swapnil Singh (INR 50 Lakh), Tim David (INR 3 Crore), Romario Shepherd (INR 1.50 Crore), Nuwan Thushara (INR 1.60 Crore), Manoj Bhandage (INR 30 Lakh), Jacob Bethell (INR 2.60 Crore), Devdutt Padikkal (INR 2 Crore), Swastik Chhikara (INR 30 lakh), Lungi Ngidi (INR 1 crore), Abhinandan Singh (INR 30 lakh), Mohit Rathee (INR 30 lakh).

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Jofra Archer (12.50 Crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (5.25 Crore), Maheesh Theekshana (4.40 Crore INR), Akash Madhwal (12 Crore INR). Kumar Karthikeya (30 Lakh INR), Tushar Deshpande (INR 6.5 Crore), Nitish Rana (INR 4.2 Crore), Shubham Dubey (INR 80 Lakh), Yudhvir Singh (INR 35 Lakh), Fazalhaq Farooqi (INR 2 Crore), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (INR 1.10 Crore), Kwena Maphaka (INR 1.50 crore), Kunal Rathore (INR 30 lakh), Ashok Sharma (INR 30 lakh).

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Mohammed Shami (INR 10 Crore), Harshal Patel (INR 8 Crore), Ishan Kishan (INR 11.60 Crore), Adam Zampa (INR 2.4 Crore), Rahul Chahar (INR 3.2 Crore), Atharva Taide (INR 30 Lakh), Abhinav Manohar (INR 3.2 Crore), Simarjeet Singh (INR 1.5 Crore), Jaydev Unadkat (INR 1 Crore), Zeeshan Ansari (INR 40 Lakh), Brydon Carse (INR. 1 Crore), Kamindu Mendis (INR 75 Lakh), Aniket Verma (INR 30 Lakh), Eshan Malinga (INR 1.20 Crore), Sachin Baby (INR 30 Lakh).

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

Rishabh Pant (27 Crore INR), David Miller (7.5 Crore INR), Aiden Markam (2 Crore INR), Mitchell Marsh (3.40 Crore INR), Avesh Khan (9.75 Crore INR), Abdul Samad (4.2 Crore INR), Aryan Juyal (30 Lakh INR), Akash Deep (INR 8 Crore), Himmat Singh (INR 30 Lakh), M. Siddharth (INR 75 Lakh), Digvesh Singh (INR 30 Lakh), Shahbaz Ahmed (INR 2.40 Crore), Akash Singh (INR 30 Lakh), Shamar Joseph (INR 75 Lakh), Prince Yadav (INR 30 lakh), Yuvraj Chaudhary (INR 30 lakh), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (INR 30 lakh), Arshin Kulkarni (INR 30 lakh), Matthew Breetzke (INR 75 lakh).

Chennai Super Kings Squad

Devon Conway (INR 6. 25 Crore), Rahul Tripathi (INR 3.4 Crore ), Rachin Ravindra (INR 4 Crore), Ravichandran Ashwin (INR 9.75 Crore), Khaleel Ahmed (INR 4.80 Crore), Noor Ahmad (INR 10 Crore), Vijay Shankar (INR 1.2 Crore), Sam Curran (INR 2 Crore), Shaik Rasheed (INR 30 Lakh), Anshul Kamboj (INR 3.40 Crore), Mukesh Choudhary (INR 30 Lakh), Deepak Hooda (INR 1.70 Crore), Gurjapneet Singh (INR 2.20 Crore), Nathan Ellis (INR 2 Crore), Jamie Overton (INR 1.50 Crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (INR 30 Lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (INR 30 Lakh), Shreyas Gopal (INR 30 Lakh), Vansh Bedi (INR 55 Lakh), Andre Siddarth (INR 30 Lakh).

