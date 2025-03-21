Mumbai, March 21: The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League is about to get started on March 22. match no. 2 is between the 2024 finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on March 23. Before the clash, here we will look at five players to watch out from Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. IPL 2025: Top Five Players From Gujarat Titans To Watch Out for, From Shubman Gill to Rashid Khan; Check Full List.

1. Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson came into reckoning with his gritty knocks for Rajasthan Royals in his debut season for the franchise. Last season, Samson scored 531 in 16 matches.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals bought Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs. 2.40 crore ahead of the IPL 2020. The young player has made a mark in his three IPL seasons and will aim to expand on those performances in the 2023 edition.

3. Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakh in the third and final round of the player auction before IPL 2019. RR has shown faith in him ahead of the season. His best season came in the previous edition, where Riyan scored 573 runs in 16 matches.

4. Wanindu Hasaranga

Hasaranga didn't play in the previous edition of IPL. He will be seen in a pink jersey during the season. He is a handy all-round performer in the T-20 format.

5. Dhruv Jurel

The young wicket-keeper batsman will experience his initial encounter with the IPL after being contracted by RR during the major auction prior to the 15th season of the IPL. Last season Jurel played handy innings in the lower order for RR.