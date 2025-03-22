Mumbai, March 22: The immediate target is to end their title draught in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but head coach Ricky Ponting has also set the goal of becoming the best-ever Punjab Kings team. With Ponting taking over as the head coach and last year's IPL winning captain Shreyas Iyer becoming the skipper, Punjab Kings hope for a strong turnaround in their fortunes as they hunt for a maiden title win. Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in their opening match on March 25 in Ahmedabad. Ricky Ponting Performs 'Puja' to Seek Blessings For Punjab Kings Ahead of IPL 2025 Season, Video Goes Viral.

“The overall vision for this team is to win the IPL. I told the guys on the very first day when I joined the camp in Dharamshala that we were going to create and become the greatest Punjab Kings team that's played. That's the journey that we're on and that doesn't happen overnight. You've got to create that,” he said. Ponting was quoted as saying in a release from the franchise.

The Australian batting legend emphasised on developing a winning attitude, adding that he doesn't want the opposition to take anything away from his side.

“Winning is really an attitude thing. If we turn up to play, the opposition turns up to play, if they want to beat us, then it feels like they're taking something away and I don't want to let anyone take anything away from me or take anything away from my team,” he said.

Ponting tipped uncapped Indian players in Delhi's Priyansh Arya and Mumbai duo of Suryansh Shedge and Musheer Khan to come good this season.

“Priyansh Arya, I think is a very special potential opening batsman for us going forward in the tournament. Depending on which way we go with our overseas make-up, he's very exciting. Suryansh Shedge is also someone who has been very impressive in our training so far,” he said. IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis Link Up With Punjab Kings Squad (Watch Video).

“When I talk about energy and fun, another player that I am impressed with, is Musheer Khan. He's brought a lot to the group already. He has got an infectious attitude, and around the training ground and around the team so far, he's been someone that I've really enjoyed working with.”

Ponting also emphasised on the senior players setting the right example for youngsters.

“I put a lot of the bait on them to ensure that they're setting the right example. Because a lot of the young domestic Indian players look up to the overseas boys and if the overseas boys aren't doing the right thing, then it's easy for the young Indian guys to not do the right thing either. So I empower the overseas guys to be the leaders and lead the way,” added the former Australia captain.

