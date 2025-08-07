The IPL 2026 trade window is currently going on and teams are looking to bolster their squad with some valuable additions ahead of the mini-auction 2025. The last IPL season was won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who ended their drought of not winning the trophy for 18 seasons. The teams who got close to winning it but failed and those who are eying to get back to winning ways, both are in attempt to secure strong trade deals which will solve mutliple issues they are facing in terms of squad building. A hot property aming the list of targets this season has been Sanju Samson, who has reportedly handed a transfer request to Rajasthan Royals. IPL 2026 Trade Window Dates, Rules, Top Rumours and All You Need To Know.

Sanju Samson Hands in Transfer Request

According to Cricbuzz, serious differences have emerged between Sanju Samson and his team Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026. So much so, that the star cricketer has formally requested to be traded or released into the auction.Members of Samson's family openly say that he no longer wishes to continue with the Royals. Some current IPL and international players close to him also indicate that his relationship with the franchise has not exactly been the way it used to be.

Why Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals Had A Fall Out?

The report suggests that the differences between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals emerged when the latter opted to give the opening spot to Vaibhav Suryavanshi during the IPL 2025 during a period in which Sanju was out injured. Sanju has been opening for Team India ahead of that and he wanted to open for Rajasthan Royals as well so that his performances act as a statement for him to hold his position for the Men in Blue.

Can Sanju Samson Unilaterally Leave Rajasthan Royals?

Despite Sanju's declining relationship with the franchise. It is not possible for Sanju to unilaterally terminate his contract. Once a player is signed, whether through retention or auction, he is contractually bound to the franchise for three years. The decision to trade or release him rests solely with the franchise. Technically, contractually and legally, Samson has committed to the Royals for the duration of the current cycle, which runs until the end of the 2027 season. Although, this puts Royals in a spot of bother, whether they want to hold on to or let go an unwilling Sanju, will be something they have to decide. IPL 2026 Trade Window: After KKR, CSK and RR Reportedly Interested in KL Rahul.

Which Franchises are Interested in Sanju Samson Trade?

With Sanju's future in Rajasthan Royals uncertain now, a few franchises have shown interest, but none have offered a trade acceptable to the RR management. Chennai Super Kings have openly expressed interest, but as a matter of policy, they are unwilling to release their players, ruling out a direct trade. Samson is a INR 18 crore player and an all-cash one-way trade, naturally, is not acceptable for the RR management. The situation is similar with other franchises. They have expressed interest but are unable to present a trade that matches Samson's value, experience, stature and skills. The ball is now in the Royals' court to decide how to handle the Samson situation.

