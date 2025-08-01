Star India national cricket team player KL Rahul has probably emerged as the biggest sensation of the IPL 2026 Trade Window. As reported yesterday by Gaurav Gupta, a reporter of The Times of India, Kolkata Knight Riders are really keen on roping in KL Rahul for their side. Now, several media reports claim, the race to rope in KL Rahul has turned even more intense. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals are also very interested in signing KL Rahul in the IPL 2026 trade window. IPL 2026 Trade Window: KL Rahul To Move To Kolkata Knight Riders?.

Delhi Capitals paid a mammoth 14 crores INR to secure KL Rahul in the IPL 2025 mega auctions. KL displayed tremendous class in IPL 2025, scoring 539 runs in just 13 innings, while slamming a century and three fifties. He batted at an impressive strike rate of 149.72, while being at an average of 53.90. It is probably because of his destructive, yet calculative batting skills, leadership attributes, and wicket-keeping capacities that the struggling franchises like CSK, KKR, and RR are hoping to rope KL Rahul in.

Kolkata Knight Riders, three-time IPL winners, seemed to be in trouble searching for a proper anchor in 2025. KKR also looked pale adjusting with a foreign keeper, as it blocked a batter's slot, for off-form. Signing KL Rahul does solve both problems for KKR, along with giving them a full-time skipper. IPL 2026 Trade Window Dates, Rules, Top Rumours and All You Need To Know.

CSK also had similar problems. The five-time champions finished last. KL Rahul, an Indian wk-batter, cool & calm, might be the perfect replacement for MS Dhoni to them. As per DNA, Rajasthan Royals are also looking to sign KL Rahul. CSK were also interested in Sanju Samson. If Samson joins CSK, RR might try hard to lure KL, may be in exchange for Shimron Hetmyer.

